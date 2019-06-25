ComplySci Taps Bill Fahrbach as CFO to Manage Company's Continued Growth

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci , a leading provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) for financial and professional services companies, has named Bill Fahrbach as Chief Financial Officer. Fahrbach is the newest addition to the ComplySci executive team, bringing a powerful combination of investment banking and technology operations experience to the role as ComplySci plans to get ahead of a shifting RegTech landscape.

"Bill's deep experience and track record with high-growth SaaS companies make him a natural fit for ComplySci's executive leadership team." said Jean-Marc Levy, ComplySci CEO. "We are confident he will be integral to reaching our ambitious company goals and delivering the next generation of ComplySci's world-class compliance solutions."

"I'm thrilled to join the ComplySci team," said Bill Fahrbach, ComplySci CFO. "ComplySci is revolutionizing the RegTech space, bringing considerable growth and fresh ideas. To be contributing to the company and its mission at this time is truly exciting."

Prior to joining ComplySci, Fahrbach held the CFO position at Watermark, Workwave and Mobile Commons. He also served as Senior Director of Corporate Development and Product Operations for Oragenics, Inc.

Fahrbach joins three other newly appointed ComplySci executives including Becky Snyder, Chief People Officer, Eric Przybisiki, General Counsel and Gary Feinstein, Chief Information Security Officer. All four new hires have come off the heels of record-breaking revenue momentum in 2018 and will support the anticipated continued growth of the company.

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of RegTech solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. ComplySci was an early pioneer in the development of automated compliance management solutions, and is trusted by 1,100 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions. Compliance Officers rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated technology platform to stay ahead of risk.

