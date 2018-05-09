ComplyWorks and ProcureDox Collaborate to Save Companies from Steep Fines with PO Compliance Check

"Allowing employers to check the compliance status of a third-party contractor before issuing a PO and at the point of payment creates a complete prequalification to payment solution unlike anything in the marketplace today," said Cal Fairbanks, CEO and president of ComplyWorks. "This compliance check is essential for many industries, especially in the energy sector. By not doing a compliance check at the time of payment companies are leaving money on the table."

Failure to verify compliance at the time of payment on an invoice or when issuing a purchase order (PO) increases the companies' risk and can result in steep fines for companies. eProcurement makes it easy for companies to comply with regulations, so they aren't subject to these fines. The solution will also provide companies with further insight into their invoicing with spend reporting to see how much money is spent employing non-compliant contractors.

"We are very proud of this collaborative solution," said Ibrahim Hamouda, CEO and president of ProcureDox. "It really combines some of the best parts of our offerings and makes it easy for participating contractors and employers to reduce their workload, increase the visibility of compliant contractors to employers and get paid sooner."

eProcurement is fast, efficient and secure, making electronic invoicing simple and seamless for both employers and their contractors, no matter what financial system they use. It does this regardless of how invoices or purchase orders are sent – fax, mail or electronically, eProcurement can handle them all.

About ComplyWorks

ComplyWorks is a global leader in compliance management. Since its inception in 2004, the company has expanded across Canada and globally, while retaining its focus on its clients. The company has continued to expand its offerings to cover the entire compliance lifecycle, from contractor management, through to workforce, worksite and payment. For more information please visit: www.complyworks.com

About ProcureDox

In the market since 2005, ProcureDox Business Solutions is a leader in business-to-business data exchange. ProcureDox, based in Calgary, with offices in Houston and the Middle East, is best known for its 100% invoicing features built into all their products and business solutions.

