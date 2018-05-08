ComplyWorks Expands its United States Presence

"As part of ComplyWorks' global growth plans and in support of our valued multinational clients; ComplyWorks is expanding its presence in the United States," said Cal Fairbanks, CEO and President of ComplyWorks. "Geoff's market expertise, industry connections, sales acumen and ability to build valuable relationships are aligned to our long-term strategy. With our Prequalification, Workforce and Worksite Management solutions, we are well on our way to fulfilling ComplyWorks' 2020 vision."

Geoff brings a wealth of experience to his role with ComplyWorks. Before joining ComplyWorks, Geoff held numerous senior executive leadership roles in sales and marketing – most recently at Avetta, Avalara and the Frayman Group where he achieved groundbreaking results in each. Geoff has a multi-disciplined background with extensive experience in new business development, compliance and risk management, multimillion-dollar contract negotiations and senior executive relationship development.

"I am delighted to have joined ComplyWorks. With its unique vision and product offerings, ComplyWorks is in a strong position to lead growth in the risk and compliance management sector," said Geoff.

Geoff will lead ComplyWorks business development efforts in the United States. Please join us in welcoming him to the ComplyWorks' team.

About ComplyWorks

ComplyWorks is a global leader in compliance management. Since its inception in 2004, the company has expanded across Canada and globally, while retaining its focus on its clients. The company has continued to expand its offerings to cover the entire compliance lifecycle, from contractor management, through to workforce, worksite and payment. For more information please visit: www.complyworks.com

