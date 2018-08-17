ComplyWorks Wins 2018 Ingenious Award from the Information Technology Association of Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyWorks Ltd. has been awarded the 2018 Ingenious Award in the Medium Sized Private Business category from the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC).

The Ingenious Award Program is an initiative that celebrates businesses which demonstrate measurable evidence of productivity improvement, efficiency gains, revenue growth or overall business transformation through the use of technology.

"We are proud to be recognized by ITAC for our innovative use of technology," said Cal Fairbanks, President and CEO of ComplyWorks. "Our goal is to provide a consistently positive customer experience for our clients in any language. As we expand our reach to more and more countries, we will continue to innovate and provide value to our clients."

The winning project, completed by ComplyWorks' internal development team, was awarded for developing a custom integration between the Google Translate API and the LiveZilla live chat tool. This integration allows ComplyWorks' customer support staff to have real-time support conversations with clients in over 100 languages.

"As our business grows, our development team is continuously innovating, building out the functionality of our solutions and enhancing the user experience," says David Bischoff, Executive Vice President of Operations. "ComplyWorks is fortunate to have such a talented and creative team of developers. Their ongoing accomplishments are a source of pride for the entire company."

About ComplyWorks

ComplyWorks is a global leader in compliance management solutions. Since 2004, our easy-to-use, scalable and affordable web-based solutions have enabled businesses to streamline their entire compliance lifecycle including contractor, workforce and worksite management. With service in over 90 countries and growing, ComplyWorks provides global capabilities and local deployment.

