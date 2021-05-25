Compology Announces Clean and Green City Grants Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compology, the leading company devoted to sustainability through waste metering, today announced their Clean and Green grants initiative. The grants will be offered to 25 municipalities of any size throughout the United States and provide cities with Compology's technology enabling them to take control of their landfill waste, improve recycling rates, lower carbon emissions, and save money.

As a result of outdated infrastructure, much of the country's waste ends up in landfills, which are responsible for 15% of the United States's total methane emissions. While many European countries recycle more than half of their total waste, the US recycles less than a third. Decades of disinvestment in green technology leaves many recycling facilities unable to properly sort materials, diverting 30% of recyclable materials directly into landfills. Compology's smart camera and AI-powered waste metering technology mitigates this problem ensuring containments are identified and removed prior to entering a recycling facility.

Compology will provide each grantee with up to ten of their military-grade smart cameras, which they'll install on commercial municipal waste and recycling dumpsters throughout the city. Using their secure artificial intelligence software, Compology will then provide each municipality with data to reduce unnecessary and costly waste pickups, enhance recycling rates, and highlight reduced carbon emissions. In addition to the environmental impacts, Compology's technology results in an average of almost $2000 in savings per year per dumpster, helping each city rightsize its service needs. When implemented across hundreds of dumpsters citywide, that's equal to millions of dollars saved each year.

"For far too long cities and businesses have had to decide between doing the right thing for the environment or for budgets," said Jason Gates, Chief Executive Officer of Compology. "Our eco-friendly waste-metering technology helps governments and corporations save thousands of dollars each year while having a positive measurable impact on their environment. Through our new grant program we're thrilled to help cities do good while doing well - helping them meet both their sustainability and budget goals."

Compology's Clean and Green grants will be awarded on a rolling basis. Interested parties can apply on Compology's website at compology.com/city-grant.

As the leading provider of camera-based IoT and artificial intelligence solutions in waste and transportation, Compology helps move the world's raw material, finished goods and waste with the smallest footprint possible. Headquartered in San Francisco, Compology delivers unprecedented visibility to both the waste and trucking industries, serving some of the largest Fortune 500 companies, property management firms, waste hauling and trucking companies, waste brokers and services providers and cities and universities. Each industry uniquely applies Compology's core data points—fullness, content, location and activity—to operate more efficiently and sustainably. Visit www.compology.com for more information.

