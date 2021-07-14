Compology Named to B Lab's "Best for the World" List

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Compology, the leading sustainable waste metering company, announced that it earned a spot on B Lab's Best for the World list, which recognizes the corporations that demonstrate the highest level of social and environmental responsibility.

Each year the global non-profit B Lab releases its Best for the World list to highlight the B Corp-certified companies that scored in the top 5% on the B Impact Assessment. The B Impact Assessment is a rigorous evaluation of corporate social and environmental impact.

A pioneer of waste-metering technology, Compology's commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and employee benefits earned the company a B Corp certification earlier this year.

As a Best for the World honoree, Compology meets the highest standards in environmental good, social impact, and workplace culture. Dedicated to sustainability, Compology's product leverages technology to promote environmentally-friendly waste management solutions. Compology's smart AI camera modernizes recycling infrastructure by identifying contaminants in recycling dumpsters before they contaminate loads in a processing facility. Compology's technology also measures and tracks waste production, providing users with the data they need to plan waste pickups effectively to reduce their carbon emissions.

In addition to developing environmentally-conscious technology, Compology offers businesses a mechanism to maximize profits with sustainable solutions. In reducing unnecessary waste pickups, Compology's smart cameras save businesses almost $2,000 per dumpster per year. Beyond its dedication to sustainability, Compology's commitment to supporting employees and creating a positive workplace culture further contributed to its top B Impact Assessment score.

"With B Lab's mission so closely aligned with ours, it is an honor to be recognized on their Best for the World list. We're proud to join a class of like minded companies that leverage business strategies to promote social good," said Jason Gates, Chief Executive Officer of Compology. "This accolade is a testament to Compology's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, and demonstrates how sustainable waste management solutions can empower businesses to promote environmental good."

The full list is available at https://bcorporation.net/best-for-the-world-2021.

About Compology:

As the leading provider of smart camera- and artificial intelligence solutions in waste and transportation, Compology helps move the world's raw material, finished goods and waste with the smallest footprint possible. Compology, a certified B Corporation headquartered in San Francisco, delivers unprecedented visibility to both the waste and trucking industries, serving some of the largest Fortune 500 companies, property management firms, waste hauling and trucking companies, waste brokers and services providers and cities and universities. Each industry uniquely applies Compology's core data points—fullness, content, location and activity—to operate more efficiently and sustainably. Visit www.compology.com for more information.

