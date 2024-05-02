Comporium Selects CDG's Invoicing Solution

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Comporium, a leading provider of broadband and telecom services for residential and business customers throughout the Carolinas, has selected CDG's invoicing solution for their subscriber billing services.

"CDG is excited to partner with Comporium on this unique opportunity to deliver a fully automated, stateless invoicing solution, that includes support for discounting, taxation, and usage rating," noted CDG's CTO, Tony Stout. "We look forward to working with Comporium and launching this new invoicing service in the marketplace."

"Comporium partnered with CDG after the initial product introduction at which CDG demonstrated their deep knowledge of Tier III communication business rules related to customer billing," commented Mark Ingle, Comporium's IT Application Director. "Their level of commitment to the project was evident very early in the analysis phase. The CDG team worked to establish a solid understanding of our current billing solution for all our services, as well as our usage. The work of their senior engineers provided evidence that CDG had the experience to take on Comporium's requirements for a billing solution and also showed their desire to be a leader of BSS solutions."

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

About Comporium:

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium's ventures include companies providing business solutions, managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cdg.ws

SOURCE Communications Data Group