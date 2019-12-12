Comport Consulting Announces Promotion of Michael Vencel to President

Vencel, a technology industry veteran, will be responsible for the company's operations and further execution of Comport's strategy for the future. In addition to managing Comport's data center business and geographical expansions, Mike drove the formation of Comport's fast-growing cloud and managed IT services division, ComportSecure . As Comport grew, he established a culture of high performance and accountability at all levels across the company.

"I know that I speak for everyone at Comport in thanking Jack for his tireless drive and commitment to the company over the years," said Vencel. "We have a talented team and I'm excited about our future as we continue to innovate, transform, and unlock new opportunities that help our customers excel."

In his role as Founder and CEO, Jack Margossian will continue to lead Comport's strategies, and key customer and partner executive relationships. A beloved industry figure, Jack will continue to concentrate on customers' IT modernization and transformation needs. Jack's passion to enable Comport's customers to transition to simplified, effective IT and services both on-premises and in the cloud will help facilitate future customer strategies for our organization.

"It's been a terrific experience creating and leading Comport for 37 years. I am so proud of what our team has accomplished," said Margossian. "Much of that can be credited to the strategy and direction Mike and I facilitated within the organization. I am honored to pass day-to-day operations to Mike, knowing he will continue to build upon the foundation we created."

An award-winning, trusted IT solutions company since 1982, Comport helps customers achieve the efficiencies, cost savings and reliability needed to succeed in today's digital world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms and Universities. We specialize in Cloud Solutions and Managed IT Services, Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility, Security and Network solutions.

