Comport Consulting Celebrates Five 2024 Industry Awards

RAMSEY, N.J., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comport Consulting Corp., a leading innovator in Information Technology is delighted to share the news of a remarkable year. The company received several awards acknowledging its significant contributions in the IT and Managed Services industries. Comport's commitment to excellence in cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, managed services and data center advancements places them among the leading solution and services providers in the US, during a time of unprecedented change.

The honors consist of the following:

CRN Fast Growth 150: Comport is proud to be a CRN 2024 Fast Growth150 company. This recognition highlights the most rapidly expanding North American IT solution providers, applauding their forward-thinking strategies that resulted in significant growth over the past two years. CRN MSP 500 Elite 150: ComportSecure, Comport's Managed Services division is distinguished as a 2024 Elite 150 Managed Services Provider. The Elite 150 distinction is bestowed upon MSP's offering an extensive portfolio of managed services, both on-premises and off-premises. This Elite designation means that ComportSecure is one of North America's foremost Managed Service Providers servicing mid-market and enterprise customers. CRN Tech Elite 250: The CRN Tech Elite 250 recognizes Comport as a North American Solution Provider that demonstrates continuous investment in extensive technical know-how. This accolade is awarded to firms that have secured significant numbers of high-level technical certifications from the leading technology vendors, so that customers are assured of outstanding technical skills. Comport has won this award each year since its inception. CRN Solution Provider 500: Comport has annually received acknowledgment as one of the top 500 Solution Providers in North America and did so again this year. The CRN Solution Provider 500 list ranks the leading strategic service providers and IT consultants, based on revenues from solution provider services. Women of the Channel 2024: Two of Comport's women leaders have been honored as Women of the Channel. This list celebrates women in the IT channel who had significant achievements in the last year and are poised to influence the tech industry in the future.

"We are incredibly honored to receive all these industry awards in a single year," said Mike Vencel, President of Comport Consulting Corp. "These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our team members, and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners. Comport has consistently demonstrated excellence in data center, managed services, artificial intelligence, networking and security solutions. These awards reflect our ongoing efforts to help our customers transform their businesses and compete successfully in their markets."

For more information about Comport and its award-winning solutions, please visit Comport.com or contact Kathleen Kinka.

About Comport

More than ever, organizations are looking for trustworthy relationships and experienced technical resources to help address today's business challenges. Comport assists our customers to operate more efficiently and to profit from new opportunities.

ComportSecure, the award-winning Hybrid Cloud, Hosted and Managed Services division of Comport provides customized help and extends IT budgets with easy-to-deploy and scale "as a service" consumption that eliminates expensive purchases. ComportSecure is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, ISO 27001 and HIPAA compliant.

