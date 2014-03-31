Comport Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Comport Consulting Corp. has been listed on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Comport is listed at number 4464, nearly doubling its revenues over the three year period.

"We are very proud to be a member of the Inc. 5000 list for the first time," stated Jack Margossian, Comport President and CEO. "Even more important is that we are transforming our business to best serve the changing IT needs of customers at the same time. I congratulate our employees, customers, and partners for their excellent contributions to our Inc. 5000 achievement."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000 it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About Comport

An award-winning trusted IT partner in business since 1982, Comport helps our customers achieve efficiencies needed to succeed in today's digital world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms and Universities. We specialize in solutions in Cloud and Managed Services, Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility, Security and Networking. For more information see www.comport.com.

CONTACT: Kathleen Kinka, Kathleen.kinka@comport.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology



The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. The Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies.

SOURCE Comport

Related Links

http://www.comport.com

