ComportSecure Recognized as Leader in Managed Services

Ranked 'Elite150' in CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

RAMSEY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComportSecure, the Hybrid Cloud, Hosted and Managed Services division of Comport Consulting Corp., today announced that it was again awarded Elite 150 status in CRN's annual Managed Services Provider (MSP) 500 ranking. The MSP 500 identifies the leading service providers in North America. The Elite 150 category recognizes larger, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

Comport Recognized as Leader in CRN MSP 500 List

Comport's managed services have grown by alleviating customers' IT staff shortages, improving security and compliance, and controlling IT spend. Comport's data centers are located in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Minneapolis.

Matt Burch, VP ComportSecure, states that "By combining data center, security and cloud-based IT expertise ComportSecure determines the right configurations and the right locations to achieve the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Infrastructure as a service has proven to be very valuable to our clients. We are also helping clients to develop strategies around navigating the VMware landscape including evaluating options around public cloud and products such as AzureStack."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the CRN's February 2024 issue and online at crn.com/msp500.

About ComportSecure

ComportSecure provides customized help and extends IT budgets with easy-to-deploy and scale "as a service" consumption that eliminates expensive purchases. Services include 24x7 US based Managed Services, hybrid and private cloud, cloud migrations and repatriations, IaaS including Storage as a Service, HPE GreenLake offerings, Desktop as a Service, BaaS including O365, DRaaS, SOC and Network as a Service. Our Service Provider partnerships can reduce IT spend. ComportSecure is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, ISO 27001 and HIPAA compliant.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

