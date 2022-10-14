Composable Infrastructure Global Market to Reach $19.42 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 49.98%

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composable infrastructure market is expected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2021 to $3.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.85%. The composable infrastructure market is expected to grow to $19.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.98%.

North America was the largest region in the composable infrastructure market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the composable infrastructure market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increased demand for agile IT infrastructure is driving the growth of the composable infrastructure market. The demand for agile IT infrastructure is growing mainly due to the need for promoting business growth, reducing costs, and improving team performance. In addition, companies can adopt new technologies faster, take advantage of deployment options, and accelerate the building of web applications with the help of agile IT infrastructure.

This increasing demand for agile IT infrastructure will create a significant demand for composable infrastructure as it enables an agile IT environment within the enterprises by offering the best application performance possible, reducing underutilization and overprovisioning, and creating a more agile, cost-effective data center.

For instance, according to the blog article Agile Adoption Statistics for 2022 published in August 2021 by a platform for remote jobs GoRemotely, 71% of companies use agile approaches while 60% of companies have seen growth in their profits after implementing the agile approach. Agile approaches are used in 80% of federal IT projects.

In addition, the US government lost $32 billion due to failed IT projects, indicating a need for agile IT infrastructure. Therefore, the increasing demand for agile IT infrastructure will propel the growth of the composable infrastructure market.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the composable infrastructure market. The market is witnessing the use of advanced technologies for composable infrastructure solutions such as SSD technology in storage hardware with advanced algorithms to increase the life of the devices for increased efficiency and productivity. Many companies operating in the composable infrastructure market are focused on developing and offering advanced composable infrastructure hardware or software solutions to strengthen their market position.



In September 2020, Fungible Inc, a US-based pioneer in data-centric computing acquired the assets of Cloudistics for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition brings together the strengths of both companies with highly complementary core competencies to enhance the development of composable hyper disaggregated data center infrastructure. Cloudistics is a US-based company providing a cloud software platform.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component Outlook: Software; Hardware

2) By Cloud: Public; Private; Hybrid

3) By Vertical: BFSI; IT & Telecom; Government; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Other Verticals



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Composable Infrastructure Market Characteristics



3. Composable Infrastructure Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Composable Infrastructure



5. Composable Infrastructure Market Size And Growth



6. Composable Infrastructure Market Segmentation

7. Composable Infrastructure Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Composable Infrastructure Market



9. China Composable Infrastructure Market



10. India Composable Infrastructure Market



11. Japan Composable Infrastructure Market



12. Australia Composable Infrastructure Market



13. Indonesia Composable Infrastructure Market



14. South Korea Composable Infrastructure Market



15. Western Europe Composable Infrastructure Market



16. UK Composable Infrastructure Market



17. Germany Composable Infrastructure Market



18. France Composable Infrastructure Market



19. Eastern Europe Composable Infrastructure Market



20. Russia Composable Infrastructure Market



21. North America Composable Infrastructure Market



22. USA Composable Infrastructure Market



23. South America Composable Infrastructure Market



24. Brazil Composable Infrastructure Market



25. Middle East Composable Infrastructure Market



26. Africa Composable Infrastructure Market



27. Composable Infrastructure Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Composable Infrastructure Market



29. Composable Infrastructure Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Lenovo

One Stop Systems

Dolphin ICS

Liqid Inc.

Inspur

