Composable Infrastructure Market size worth $ 14.35 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 20.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Composable Infrastructure Market" By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Composable Infrastructure Market size was valued at USD 3.29 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.35 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.21% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Composable Infrastructure Market Overview

A primary driver for the growth of the Global Composable Infrastructure Market is the increasing demand for improved IT staff productivity. Composable infrastructure depends on intelligent code allowing administrators to easily determine which resources are available and whether the hardware is configured appropriately. Additionally, composable systems use automatic diagnostics to discover where hardware issues exist, making data centre management easier. Self-organization at this level can drastically reduce the need for human intervention, especially in rote operations. As a result, productivity rises and the rate of human error falls. This leads to further growth of the Composable Infrastructure Market.

Composable infrastructure is also driven by the need for intelligent code allowing administrators to easily determine which resources are available and whether the hardware is configured appropriately. Additionally, composable systems use automatic diagnostics to discover where hardware issues exist, making data centre management easier. Self-organization at this level can drastically reduce the need for human intervention, especially in rote operations. As a result, productivity rises and the rate of human error falls. Demand for the Composable Infrastructure Market is also growing with rising utility for workplace agility.

Organizations can quickly deploy new applications that take provide company progress to the next level with a composable system. Furthermore, these systems may be swiftly connected with overarching business goals to guarantee that they maintain the company's goals. However, the growth of the Composable Infrastructure Market is increasingly restrained, by the limited availability of sufficient skillsets. The lack of awareness among the customers is also another major factor expected to limit the market across the incoming period.

Key Developments

In 2018, HPE acquired Plexxi, software-defined networking (SDN) company, and went on to develop a composable cloud platform.

In 2018, DELL launch PowerEdge MX, the first modular server designed for the emerging category of disaggregated data centre infrastructure, or kinetic infrastructure. PowerEdge MX enables optimal use of various IT resources, dynamically adjusting as workload and business needs change

Key Players

The major players in the market are Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc), Nutanix Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., TidalScale, Inc., Liqid Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, NetApp Inc., Western Digital Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, DriveScale, Inc., among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Composable Infrastructure Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

Composable Infrastructure Market, By Component

Software



Hardware

Composable Infrastructure Market, By Application

BFSI



IT and Telecom



Government



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Composable Infrastructure Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

