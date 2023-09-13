Composer and Pianist Ivan Ruiz Serrano Launches Two New Albums

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spanish composer and pianist based in the United States, Iván Ruiz Serrano, has just released two new works available on digital platforms, one as a performer and the other as a creator.

Spring in DC is an album of piano works, where the pianist performs, in addition to his own works, a selection of classical piano masterpieces by composers such as Debussy, Chopin, Schumann, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Bach and Gershwin.

For the second of the albums, Andalusi, the composer is inspired by the music and instruments of the Middle East to create the 20 songs that make up the album.

Recently, the music of Ivan Ruiz Serrano has been recognized by winning the award for best composer at the Karlovy Vary Indie Film and Art Festival and obtaining the Honorable Mention at the Fox International Film Festival, as well as at the New York International Film Festival for his soundtrack for the film "Tanatochresis".

