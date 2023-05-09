Composer Arthur Wang Presented "Love Letter" at Wharton Center for Performing Arts

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtsBerry supported artist Arthur (Peiyao) Wang presents his new orchestral work "Love Letter" at Wharton Center for Performing Arts, one of the most prestigious venues for performing arts in Michigan. The MSU Concert Orchestra performs the work under the baton of Sally (Mingyan) Yu as part of their "Viva la Musica" concert! The MSU (Michigan State University) Concert Orchestra is a renowned ensemble of talented musicians dedicated to performing orchestral music at a high level of artistic excellence.

Arthur (Peiyao) Wang, as the annual Jere Hutcheson Composition Competition winner, is commissioned by the MSU Concert Orchestra director Dr. Katherine Kilburn to compose this new work. Wang's work is inspired by Gershwin's famous ballad 'Someone to Watch over me.' The jazz harmony gives this work the feeling of bittersweetness. By featuring the different soloists in the orchestra, the composer explores various sound colors that the orchestra palette can offer. Mr. Wang returned to his alma mater, Michigan State University, for this event. He dedicated the work "Love Letter" to the Michigan State University community to commemorate the victims of the tragic shooting incident at Michigan State University on February 13 this year. The composer believes in the healing power of music for the human spirit and hopes to use this melodious orchestral work to help the entire community heal from psychological pain.

About the Composer Arthur (Peiyao)Wang

Arthur (Peiyao) Wang is a composer, arranger, and music producer from China. Born in 1996, Mr. Wang gets different influences from film, jazz, electronic, and pop music. Trained at the Communication University of China, Eastman School of Music, and Michigan State University, Wang's music has been performed by numerous ensembles and musicians in the United States, China, and Hong Kong, including American Modern Ensemble, Eastman Jazz Ensemble, Eastman Jazz Lab Band, Empire Film and Media Ensemble, Jasper String Quartet, New Hong Kong Philharmonia String Quartet, MSU Symphony Orchestra, MSU Concert Orchestra, and MSU Wind Symphony. Furthermore, Mr. Wang has received numerous renowned music awards, including ASMAC David Blumberg Prize, Global Music Award Bronze Medal, 2022 Jere Hutcheson Composition Competition, 2019 first Shanghai International Electronic Music Competition International Grand Prize, Denny Awards Electronic Music Composition Competition Awards, Beijing Musicacoustica – Beijing Electronic Music Composition Competition awards, to name a few.

About the Venue - The Wharton Center for Performing Arts

The Wharton Center for Performing Arts is a world-class performing arts venue in East Lansing, Michigan. The center features four performance spaces, including the 2,400-seat Cobb Great Hall, which hosts a variety of productions ranging from Broadway shows and musicals to opera, ballet, and classical music concerts. The Wharton Center also has a 500-seat Pasant Theatre, a 150-seat Arena Theatre, and the 700-seat Fairchild Theatre. Overall, the Wharton Center for Performing Arts is a vital hub for the arts in Michigan and beyond, presenting world-class performances and fostering creativity and education in the community.

