Composer Debuts the First Garbage Disposal Designed for the Modern Kitchen at KBIS 2026

Composer One Named a Best of KBIS Finalist for Game-Changing Innovation

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the kitchen garbage disposal has seen little change, remaining loud, clog-prone, and disconnected from the way modern kitchens are actually used. Composer is introducing Composer One, a Best of KBIS 2026 Finalist for Game-Changing Innovation and a quieter, safer, more intuitive system designed to handle 100% of everyday food waste without clogging.

Composer One

Attendees can experience the Composer One prototype and explore available color and finish options in the Discovery District, Booth RC1004. On display is a patented drain iris that opens wide for easy loading and seals shut during operation to protect hands and eardrums. A one-touch control lever replaces the traditional wall switch, activating a quieter, more streamlined sink experience. Below the counter, a high-torque 1HP motor works in sync with automated water flushing and bio-enzyme dosing to break down food waste efficiently and help keep pipes clear over time.

"The garbage disposal is used every day, but it hasn't been designed with the user in mind," said Tim Ketchum, co-founder of Composer. "We wanted Composer One to be intuitive, quiet, and considered, something that fits naturally into the rhythm and design of the kitchen instead of interrupting it."

By keeping food waste out of the trash and moving it through the system more efficiently, Composer One brings a climate-smart approach to everyday kitchen cleanup.

"Garbage disposals are a climate solution hiding in plain sight," said Kevin Meissner, co-founder of Composer. "People inherently want to make sustainable choices in their kitchen, but current options leave much to be desired. Composer One reflects a fundamental shift in how kitchens can work better for people and the planet."

About Composer

Composer is a kitchen systems company rethinking everyday infrastructure through better design, smarter engineering, and climate-forward thinking. Founded by engineers with backgrounds in aerospace, climate tech, and consumer hardware, Composer brings a more thoughtful approach to how kitchens function, behind the scenes and at the sink. The company is based in Oakland, CA with operations in Rochester, NY.

