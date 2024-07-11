Composite and Recyclable Prototype Test Results Will Stun Automotive Industry

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of waiting, Genius Garage founder and automotive visionary Casey Putsch has decided to dust off his experimental and recyclable concept called "the Omega Car". He envisioned the design concept back in 2008 and tests its real-world performance and MPG data in a 3-video series. Link to series of 3-videos.

In a precise experiment, the Omega car driven without its aerodynamic body panels (wheel covers) and a final tuning, managed to achieve over 104 MPG in non-highway driving conditions. This outstanding performance has set the stage for Casey's next ambitious goal - to burn only 1 ounce of diesel per mile or reach an impressive 128 MPG.

In a showdown between traditional gasoline sports cars, diesel-powered efficiency, and cutting-edge electric performance the Omega concept car recorded an impressive a 0-60 time of 4.61 seconds, matched a C7 Grand Sport Corvette and Tesla Model 3 within 0.01 seconds and beat a Dodge Viper RT/10 by 0.25 seconds. The hope is to demonstrate that efficiency and performance can go hand in hand and serve as a benchmark for future developments in the industry.

With a 0-60 MPH time of 4.61 seconds and having already achieved 104 MPG, the Omega concept car is clearly very fast, but it is also cheaper than the Tesla to drive per mile, has no toxic and costly batteries to replace, has the low maintenance of diesel engines, and is the only car design to put affordability and sustainability as a top priority.

The sustainability factor plays a crucial role in Putsch's vision for the automotive industry. With the focus on affordability, recyclability, and environmental impact, the Omega car is poised to set a new standard for eco-friendly transportation solutions. The real-world performance and MPG data gathered from this test will provide valuable insights into the invention's potential to reshape the industry.

"The Omega car holds the potential to revolutionize the automotive industry with its sustainable features," said Putsch. "By subjecting it to rigorous testing for performance and MPG data, our goal is to verify its capabilities and assess its impact on the environment. This is a significant milestone in our journey towards advocating for sustainability in the automotive sector."

