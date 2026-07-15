Composite Decking & Railing Market worth $8.19 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the 'Composite Decking & Railing Market is projected to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2031 from USD 5.54 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%.'

Browse 150 market data Tables and 120 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Composite Decking & Railing Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Composite Decking & Railing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.54 billion

USD 5.54 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.19 billion

USD 8.19 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.1%

Composite Decking & Railing Market Trends & Insights:

The global composite decking & railing market is driven by increasing demand for durable, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor building materials. Composite decking & railing products, manufactured using a combination of wood fibers and recycled plastics, offer superior resistance to moisture, insects, and weather-related damage compared to traditional wood alternatives. Rising residential renovation activities, expanding construction projects, and growing consumer preference for aesthetically appealing outdoor living spaces are further supporting market expansion. Technological advancements in product design, texture, and color options are enhancing product adoption across residential and commercial applications. North America remains a prominent market owing to strong remodeling trends, while Asia Pacific is emerging as a lucrative region due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

North America dominated the composite decking & railing market with a share of 49.4% in terms of value in 2025.

The capped segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (9.1%) during the forecast period.

The Polypropylene (PP) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (9.2%) during the forecast period.

The residential segment dominated the composite decking & railing market, accounting for 72.4% of the value in 2025.

Trex Company, Inc., James Hardie Building Products Inc., Fortune Brands Innovations, UFP Industries, Inc., and Oldcastle APG are star players in the composite decking & railing market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

BetterDeck, Dino Decking Ltd., Ecodek, and Everwood WPC have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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The market for composite decking & railing is significantly influenced by the presence of various global and regional manufacturers. Companies such as Trex Company, Inc. (US), UPM Biocomposites (Finland), James Hardie Building Products Inc. (US), UFP Industries (US), Old Castle APG (US), Green Bay Decking (US), Fortune Brands Innovations (US), Eva-Last Hong Kong Ltd. (China), NewTechWood (US), Envision Building Products LLC (US), Cladco Profiles (UK), Shanghai Seven Trust Material Technology Co. Ltd. (China), and Silvadec (France) are among the key global manufacturers offering composite decking & railing systems for a wide range of structural and design applications. These companies supply products such as capped composite decking, uncapped composite decking, solid composite boards, hollow composite boards, and polyethylene (PE) or polyvinyl chloride (PVC) composite railings, which are widely used in residential renovations, commercial construction, landscaping, outdoor living solutions, and marine infrastructure developments.

The capped segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the composite decking & railing market during the forecast period.

The capped type is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the global composite decking and railing market, due to its higher durability, weather resistance, and lower maintenance needs compared to the uncapped type. Capped products provide protection against moisture, UV rays, fading, stains, scratches, and mildew growth, making them ideal for outdoor use. The rising popularity of luxurious outdoor living areas, combined with increased home and landscaping renovations in offices and businesses, is driving market growth. Capping technology improvements, wood grain appearance, and extended warranty periods from manufacturers add further impetus to the market growth. Urbanization, high levels of construction, and sustainability consciousness of consumers are key factors that are likely to fuel market growth going forward.

Polypropylene resin is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the composite decking & railing market during the forecast period.

Polypropylene (PP) resin has higher moisture resistance, stability, and a lighter weight than traditional resin, making it the leading material for the composite decking and railing industry. PP Resins also have high durability, lower water absorption rate, and high weather resistance, allowing them to be used outdoors in both residential and commercial installations for long periods of time. Another important factor contributing to the popularity of polypropylene resins is the increased interest in using recycled material to make environmentally friendly decking products (eg., decking). Manufacturers are also introducing new technology so they can improve the surface finish, strength, and ability to be recycled for composite materials. Some of the main drivers behind the demand for PP resin-based composite decking and railing products will be construction activity, the increasing trend toward outdoor living, and infrastructure development in developing economies such as China and India.

Non-residential application of composite decking & railing is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The composite decking and railing section of the non-residential building market is expected to witness the highest CAGR. Increased commercial construction, hospitality facilities, infrastructure, educational campuses, and recreational site investments are creating a need for long-lasting materials that can be utilized in the development of outdoor structures. Because composite decking and railing products require very little maintenance, have long product life spans, and will not decay or break down from moisture, climate, or continued heavy foot traffic, they are ideal products for use in high-traffic environments. The growing emphasis being placed on having sustainable construction and saving on lifecycle costs while also creating attractive outdoor areas will increase the acceptance of composite decking and railings. Emerging nations that continue to increase their building renovation activities and their infrastructure will help drive sales in this area of the marketplace.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific composite decking and railing industry anticipated growth over the forecast period will be driven by urbanization and a continued increase in residential construction, as well as investment in commercial infrastructure (particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia). Consumer preference for low-maintenance, long-lasting products for outdoor living areas is driving growth in composite decking and railing products. In addition, ongoing support from governments to develop urban areas, improved disposable income, expanded tourism infrastructure, and an increase in consumer awareness of sustainable building materials will also accelerate the adoption of composite decking and railing products. Continued local manufacturing capacity development, expansion of distribution chains, and increased renovation activity in emerging economies will continue to support growth in the region.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the composite decking and railing companies include Trex Company, Inc. (US), UPM Biocomposites (Finland), James Hardie Building Products Inc. (US), UFP Industries (US), Old Castle APG (US), Green Bay Decking (US), Fortune Brands Innovations (US), Eva-Last Hong Kong Ltd. (China), NewTechWood (US), Envision Building Products LLC (US), Cladco Profiles (UK), Shanghai Seven Trust Material Technology Co. Ltd. (China), and Silvadec (France), and others.

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