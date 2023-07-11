Composite Decking Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027 | Buyrite Enterprises Ltd., DuraLife Decking and Railing Systems, Genova Products, and more to emerge as key contributors to growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The composite decking market size is set to grow by USD 2,275.99 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 14.1%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. To help businesses improve their market position, the composite decking market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include APR Composites, Buyrite Enterprises Ltd., CertainTeed, DuraLife Decking and Railing Systems, Fiberon, Fortress Iron LP, Genova Products, Green Bay Decking, NewTechWood America Inc., Oakio Plastic Wood Building Materials Co. Ltd., Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd., Shubh Composites, TAMKO Building Products LLC, The AZEK Co. Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TRUNORTH COMPOSITES INC., UFP Industries Inc., UPM Kymmene Corp., Wallong Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhongshan Sundi New Building Materials Co. Ltd.. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study through synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Vendor Offering

Buyrite Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers composite decking products such as the essential range, classic range, and deluxe range.

The company offers composite decking products such as the essential range, classic range, and deluxe range. DuraLife Decking and Railing Systems - The company offers composite decking products like Fascia and Starter.

The company offers composite decking products like Fascia and Starter. Genova Products - The company offers composite decking products for flooring and railing.

The report also covers the following areas:

Composite Decking Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Residential



Non-residential

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The governments of several countries in the region have implemented various initiatives for the construction of new residences and public infrastructure. Furthermore, the increasing disposable incomes of people and rapid urbanization in countries in APAC, such as China, India, and Malaysia are increasing the demand for residential construction. For example, in August 2022, in the heart of MBR City, Dubai, Azizi Developments launched Riviera Reve, a French Mediterranean-inspired community project. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the residential segment growth during the forecast period.

The use of prefabricated construction for building renovation is a significant trend in the market. This is due to the benefits these materials offer, such as reducing costs and taking less installation time. Several components or sections of buildings are constructed under a controlled environment in a manufacturing facility, after which they are transported to the construction site for final assembly. Furthermore, numerous newly designed prefabricated buildings are considered better than conventional residences in various ways. Most decking used in prefabricated construction allows partial customization of design and specifications before they are sent to delivery. Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, for market drivers and challenges insights download sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Composite Decking Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist composite decking market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite decking market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the composite decking market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of composite decking market vendors.

Composite Decking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,275.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Australia, The Netherlands, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled APR Composites, Buyrite Enterprises Ltd., CertainTeed, DuraLife Decking and Railing Systems, Fiberon, Fortress Iron LP, Genova Products, Green Bay Decking, NewTechWood America Inc., Oakio Plastic Wood Building Materials Co. Ltd., Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd., Shubh Composites, TAMKO Building Products LLC, The AZEK Co. Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TRUNORTH COMPOSITES INC., UFP Industries Inc., UPM Kymmene Corp., Wallong Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhongshan Sundi New Building Materials Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Resin Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global composite decking market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global composite decking market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Resin type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Resin type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Global composite decking market by Country 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global composite decking market by Country 2022 - 2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global composite decking market by Country 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Resin Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on Resin Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Resin Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Resin Type

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by Resin Type



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by Resin Type

7.3 Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Polyvinyl chloride - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Polyvinyl chloride - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Resin Type

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by Resin Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.15 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 120: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 121: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 122: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 123: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 124: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 125: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 APR Composites

Exhibit 126: APR Composites - Overview



Exhibit 127: APR Composites - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: APR Composites - Key offerings

12.4 Buyrite Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Buyrite Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Buyrite Enterprises Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Buyrite Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 CertainTeed

Exhibit 132: CertainTeed - Overview



Exhibit 133: CertainTeed - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: CertainTeed - Key offerings

12.6 DuraLife Decking and Railing Systems

Exhibit 135: DuraLife Decking and Railing Systems - Overview



Exhibit 136: DuraLife Decking and Railing Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: DuraLife Decking and Railing Systems - Key offerings

12.7 Fiberon

Exhibit 138: Fiberon - Overview



Exhibit 139: Fiberon - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Fiberon - Key offerings

12.8 Fortress Iron LP

Exhibit 141: Fortress Iron LP - Overview



Exhibit 142: Fortress Iron LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Fortress Iron LP - Key offerings

12.9 Genova Products

Exhibit 144: Genova Products - Overview



Exhibit 145: Genova Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Genova Products - Key offerings

12.10 Green Bay Decking

Exhibit 147: Green Bay Decking - Overview



Exhibit 148: Green Bay Decking - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Green Bay Decking - Key offerings

12.11 NewTechWood America Inc.

Exhibit 150: NewTechWood America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: NewTechWood America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: NewTechWood America Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 TAMKO Building Products LLC

Exhibit 156: TAMKO Building Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: TAMKO Building Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: TAMKO Building Products LLC - Key offerings

12.14 The AZEK Co. Inc.

Exhibit 159: The AZEK Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The AZEK Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The AZEK Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: The AZEK Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Trex Co. Inc.

Exhibit 163: Trex Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Trex Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Trex Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Trex Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 UFP Industries Inc.

Exhibit 167: UFP Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: UFP Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: UFP Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: UFP Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 UPM Kymmene Corp.

Exhibit 171: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

