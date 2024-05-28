Composite Materials and Aluminum Alloys in Aerospace Market size is set to grow by USD 49.39 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for weight reduction and fuel efficiency in aircraft boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global composite materials and aluminum alloys in aerospace market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.39 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Composite Materials and Aluminum Alloys in Aerospace Market 2024-2028

Composite Materials and Aluminum Alloys in Aerospace Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 49.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Arconic Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Constellium SE, General Electric Co., Hexcel Corp., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Materion Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., The Boeing Co., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toray Industries Inc.

Market Driver

The aerospace industry relies heavily on lightweight materials like aluminum alloys for aircraft construction. However, their susceptibility to corrosion necessitates continuous research and development. Leading companies such as Boeing and Airbus prioritize corrosion-resistant aluminum alloys for high-altitude flights and saltwater exposure.

Anodization, an electrochemical process, creates a protective oxide layer, enhancing resistance and supporting additional coatings. Boeing, Airbus, and materials scientists collaborate to implement these alloys, improving operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs throughout the aircraft's lifespan.

Composite materials and aluminum alloys are trending in the aerospace industry due to their lightweight and high strength properties. These materials offer significant fuel savings and improved performance in aircraft manufacturing. Composites, made up of fibers and matrices, are used extensively in fuselages, wings, and other structural components. Aluminum alloys, particularly those with high strength-to-weight ratios, are utilized in engine components, frames, and skins.

The Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 are prime examples of modern aircraft that extensively use composite materials and advanced aluminum alloys. These materials reduce the overall weight of the aircraft, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and increased efficiency. The use of these materials is expected to continue growing in the aerospace sector.

Market Challenges

The aerospace industry's use of composite materials and aluminum alloys presents complexities in repair and maintenance. Composite materials, made of multiple components, require specialized knowledge, equipment, and labor for damage assessment and repair. Non-destructive testing methods, such as ultrasonic testing and thermography, ensure accurate assessments but add complexity and cost.

Aluminum alloys face challenges with fatigue, corrosion, and stress-related issues, necessitating careful maintenance procedures. Traditional inspection techniques are insufficient, leading to the development of advanced non-destructive testing methods. These factors hinder the growth of the composite materials and aluminum alloys in aerospace market.

Composite materials and aluminum alloys play significant roles in the aerospace market. The use of these materials offers advantages such as lightweight, strength, and durability. However, challenges exist in their production and application. For instance, the cost of manufacturing composite materials can be high.

Additionally, ensuring the proper bonding of composite layers can be difficult. Regarding aluminum alloys, corrosion resistance is a key challenge. The use of certain additives like lithium and zirconium can improve corrosion resistance but also increase production costs.

Furthermore, ensuring the consistent composition of aluminum alloys is essential to maintain their desired properties. Overall, addressing these challenges will help optimize the use of composite materials and aluminum alloys in the aerospace industry.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Aluminum alloys

1.2 Composites Application 2.1 Commercial aircraft

2.2 Military aircraft

2.3 Business and general aviation

2.4 Helicopters Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Aluminum alloys- Aluminum alloys, including 2000, 6000, and 7000 series, are essential in the aerospace industry due to their superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and versatility. These alloys cater to specific industry needs, with 2000 series known for high tensile strength and fatigue resistance, used in wings and fuselage of commercial aircraft.

The 7000 series offers high tensile strength for extreme loads, used in landing gear and structural parts. The 6000 series provides combined strength and formability, used in airplane extrusions and structural components. These factors contribute significantly to the growth of the composite materials and aluminum alloys in aerospace market.

Research Analysis

In the aerospace industry, composite materials and aluminum alloys play significant roles in the manufacturing of airframes and wings for both civil and military aircraft. Composite materials, including carbon fibers and glass fibers in polymer matrices, offer advantages such as lightweight, high strength, and corrosion resistance. These benefits contribute to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, contributing to the sustainability of air travel.

Aluminum alloys, with their low density and high strength-to-weight ratio, have long been used in aircraft manufacturing for their safety and performance benefits. Market segmentation in the aerospace industry includes the use of titanium alloys and steel alloys, but composite materials and aluminum alloys remain key players in reducing operational costs and enhancing the overall performance of aircraft.

The Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 are prime examples of modern aircraft that utilize these materials extensively. The aerospace industry is currently under financial strain due to operational costs, but the use of advanced materials like composite materials and aluminum alloys continues to be a priority for enhancing safety, performance, and sustainability.

Market Research Overview

Composite materials and aluminum alloys play significant roles in the aerospace industry due to their unique properties. Composites offer high strength-to-weight ratios, making them ideal for reducing the overall weight of aircraft and improving fuel efficiency. Aluminum alloys, on the other hand, provide excellent formability and corrosion resistance, making them suitable for various aerospace applications.

Composite materials in aerospace include fiber-reinforced polymers, such as carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) and glass fiber reinforced polymers (GFRP). These materials are used extensively in primary and secondary structures, including fuselages, wings, and engine components. Aluminum alloys, including 2000, 6000, and 7000 series, are widely used in aerospace applications due to their high strength, formability, and corrosion resistance.

They are commonly used in the manufacture of wings, fuselages, and engine components. The aerospace market for composite materials and aluminum alloys is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. The use of these materials in the production of electric and hybrid aircraft is also expected to drive market growth. The manufacturing processes for composite materials and aluminum alloys include pultrusion, compression molding, and extrusion.

These processes enable the production of complex shapes and structures, making them ideal for aerospace applications. In summary, composite materials and aluminum alloys are essential components in the aerospace industry, offering unique properties that contribute to the production of lightweight, fuel-efficient, and durable aircraft. The market for these materials is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for advanced aerospace technologies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Aluminum Alloys



Composites

Application

Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft



Business And General Aviation



Helicopters

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

