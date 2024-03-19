Composite Materials And Aluminum Alloys In Aerospace Market size is set to grow by USD 49.39 bn from 2024-2028, Alcoa Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc. & AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global composite materials and aluminum alloys in aerospace market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.39 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Composite Materials and Aluminum Alloys in Aerospace Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alcoa Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Arconic Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Constellium SE, General Electric Co., Hexcel Corp., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Materion Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., The Boeing Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Toray Industries Inc.

Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 49.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Market Segmentation

This Composite Materials and Aluminum Alloys in Aerospace Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Aluminum alloys, Composites) Application (Commercial aircraft, Military aircraft, Business and general aviation, Helicopters) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Segmentation by Type

Military organizations and drone manufacturers are significant consumers in the aerospace market, alongside commercial and business aircraft sectors. The Aluminum alloy segment, which includes 2000 series alloys, dominates due to its high tensile strength, fatigue resistance, and lightweight properties. These alloys are utilized extensively in fuselage and wing construction for commercial aircraft like the 777 and Dreamliner. Military expenditure drives the demand for steel and iron alloys, while regulatory standards influence the selection of materials. The Commercial Aircraft segment, which includes both commercial and business jets, contributes significantly to the market's value and volume. Titanium alloys are also essential in aerospace applications, particularly for high-performance and lightweight components. Software developers play a crucial role in designing and optimizing the use of these materials in aerospace engineering.

Research Analyst Overview

The composite materials and aluminum alloys market play a significant role in the aerospace industry. These materials offer unique advantages, such as high strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and excellent fatigue properties. Composites, particularly carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP), are extensively used in primary structures, including fuselages, wings, and tail sections. Aluminum alloys, such as 787 and 350 series, are widely used in airframe structures due to their high strength and formability. Carbon fiber reinforced plastics and aluminum alloys are also used in the production of advanced, lightweight components, such as wing boxes, wing skins, and fuselage panels. The use of these materials in aerospace applications is driven by the need for increased fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and improved aircraft performance. The aerospace composite materials and aluminum alloys market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft.

Drivers

The Aerospace Materials Market incorporates low-density composite materials and robust aluminum alloys for commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and helicopters. End-use segmentation includes travel restrictions-sensitive civil aviation and safety-critical defense applications. Sustainability and performance are key priorities, with composite materials offering superior strength-to-weight ratios. The Aerospace industry's leading companies innovate, integrating these materials to improve safety, performance, and fuel efficiency by up to 20%. Amidst supply chain challenges, the global aerospace industry continues to invest in advanced materials, contributing to the industry's growth and the reduction of environmental impact.

