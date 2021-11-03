Composite Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% by 2025| Rising Demand for Composite Material in Transportation Industry to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Composite Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Aramid BV, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Composite Materials Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges



The rising demand for composite material in the transportation industry, increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in electronics sector, and the high flame retardant materials demand in the electrical and electronics industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of composites will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Composite Materials Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our composite materials market report covers the following areas:

Composite Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for composite materials in APAC. The increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in the electronics sector will facilitate the composite materials market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Composite Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Glass Fiber



Carbon Fiber



Aramid Fiber



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Composite Materials Market . Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the composite Materials Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Composite Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist composite materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the composite materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of composite materials market vendors

Composite Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Aramid BV, and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

