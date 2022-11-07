Composite Rebar Market Size to Grow by USD 3.76 Bn, MRG Composites India Pvt. Ltd. and Armastek Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The composite rebar market size is expected to grow by USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Composite Rebar Market 2022-2026: Scope

The composite rebar market report covers the following areas:

Composite Rebar Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the composite rebar Market, including MRG Composites India Pvt. Ltd., Armastek, Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC, FiReP Rebar Technology GmbH, Galen LLC, Hubei Yulong Group Jinli New Material Co. Ltd., Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Marshall Composite Technology LLC, Mateenbar Ltd., Nanjing Fenghui Composite Material Co. Ltd., Nycon, Owens Corning, Pultron Composites Ltd., Schock Bauteile GmbH, SFTec LLC, Sireg Geotech Srl, Technobasalt Invest LLC, Tribeni Fiber Pvt Ltd., and TUF BAR Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Composite Rebar Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Glass Fiber: The glass fiber segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Glass fibers are used in construction applications for walls, roofs, windows, and doors. Glass fibers are also used in energy-producing apparatus, electrical and electronic devices, small home appliances, spacecraft communication, and medical equipment owing to their favorable mechanical and thermal properties.



Carbon Fiber



Basalt Fiber

Geography

North America : North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased government spending on infrastructure. The US is a key country for the composite rebar market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Composite Rebar Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist composite rebar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the composite rebar market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of composite rebar market vendors

Composite Rebar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled MRG Composites India Pvt. Ltd., Armastek, Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC, FiReP Rebar Technology GmbH, Galen LLC, Hubei Yulong Group Jinli New Material Co. Ltd., Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Marshall Composite Technology LLC, Mateenbar Ltd., Nanjing Fenghui Composite Material Co. Ltd., Nycon, Owens Corning, Pultron Composites Ltd., Schock Bauteile GmbH, SFTec LLC, Sireg Geotech Srl, Technobasalt Invest LLC, Tribeni Fiber Pvt Ltd., and TUF BAR Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Glass fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Glass fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Carbon fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Carbon fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Basalt fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Basalt fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Basalt fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Basalt fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Basalt fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Armastek

Exhibit 93: Armastek - Overview



Exhibit 94: Armastek - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Armastek - Key offerings

10.4 Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC

Exhibit 96: Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC - Key offerings

10.5 FiReP Rebar Technology GmbH

Exhibit 99: FiReP Rebar Technology GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 100: FiReP Rebar Technology GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: FiReP Rebar Technology GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Galen LLC

Exhibit 102: Galen LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: Galen LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Galen LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Marshall Composite Technology LLC

Exhibit 105: Marshall Composite Technology LLC - Overview



Exhibit 106: Marshall Composite Technology LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Marshall Composite Technology LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Mateenbar Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Mateenbar Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Mateenbar Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Mateenbar Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Owens Corning

Exhibit 111: Owens Corning - Overview



Exhibit 112: Owens Corning - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Owens Corning - Key news



Exhibit 114: Owens Corning - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Owens Corning - Segment focus

10.10 Pultron Composites Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Pultron Composites Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Pultron Composites Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Pultron Composites Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Schock Bauteile GmbH

Exhibit 119: Schock Bauteile GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: Schock Bauteile GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Schock Bauteile GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 SFTec LLC

Exhibit 122: SFTec LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: SFTec LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: SFTec LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

