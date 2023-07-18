Composite rebar market to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2021 to 2026|MRG Composites India Pvt. Ltd., Armastek, Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The composite rebar market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 9.06%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including MRG Composites India Pvt. Ltd., Armastek, Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC, FiReP Rebar Technology GmbH, Galen LLC, Hubei Yulong group Jinli New Material Co. Ltd., Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Marshall Composite Technology LLC, Mateenbar Ltd., Nanjing Fenghui Composite Material Co. Ltd., Nycon, Owens Corning, Pultron Composites Ltd., Schock Bauteile GmbH, SFTec LLC, Sireg Geotech Srl, Technobasalt Invest LLC, Tribeni Fiber Pvt Ltd., and TUF BAR Inc. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Composite Rebar Market 2022-2026

Composite rebar market insights -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and basalt fiber) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Major Drivers - The increased government spending on infrastructure drives the growth of the composite rebar market. Various government infrastructure projects have been planned in various countries between 2022 and 2024, and many of these projects are large in terms of investments. Along with the overall development of the whole economy, infrastructure development also affects living standards and the human development index of a country. Infrastructure development helps in meeting various demands created by the expansion of the population and the increasing spending power of citizens. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -The rising preference for lightweight materials is an emerging composite rebar market. Rising construction, automotive, and wind energy industries fuel the demand for composite rebars that exhibit high strength and offer excellent durability. Furthermore, the use of composite rebars in automobiles can reduce production costs and significantly increase their visual appeal. Additionally, a 10% reduction in vehicle weight can increase fuel efficiency by 6%-8%. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges - The availability of substitutes challenges the growth of the composite rebar market during the forecast period. Generally, basalt fiber and natural fiber are used in building and construction, automotive, and other industrial applications. Also, basalt fiber has replaced other metals due to its anti-corrosive and insulating properties. Furthermore, it is increasingly used as a substitute for glass fibers and natural fiber composites exhibit low density, high specific strength, and excellent stiffness. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

The composite rebar market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this c Composite rebar market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the composite rebar market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the composite rebar market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the composite rebar market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of composite rebar market vendors

Composite rebar market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled MRG Composites India Pvt. Ltd., Armastek, Composite Group Chelyabinsk LLC, FiReP Rebar Technology GmbH, Galen LLC, Hubei Yulong group Jinli New Material Co. Ltd., Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Marshall Composite Technology LLC, Mateenbar Ltd., Nanjing Fenghui Composite Material Co. Ltd., Nycon, Owens Corning, Pultron Composites Ltd., Schock Bauteile GmbH, SFTec LLC, Sireg Geotech Srl, Technobasalt Invest LLC, Tribeni Fiber Pvt Ltd., and TUF BAR Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

