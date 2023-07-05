Composite Repair Market worth $34.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Composite Repair Market by Type (Structural, Semi-Structural, Cosmetic), Process (Hand Lay-Up, Vacuum Infusion, Autoclave), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Automotive & Transportation, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 18.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 34.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing use of composite repair in the aerospace & defense industry is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the composite repair market.

Structural type segment to grow at a significant rate in composite repair, in terms of value.

Structural repair is conducted if the damage has weakened the structure due to fiber fracture, delamination, or disbonding. This repair involves the replacement of the damaged fiber reinforcement, and core in sandwich structures, to restore the original mechanical properties. This repair restores full structural properties by forming a joint between the prepared repair area and the repair patch. Mostly, structural repair is done on parts of aerospace, boat, construction, and many others where part replacement is difficult and expensive.

Hand Lay-Up type to be the dominating segment in the composite repair market in terms of value.

Hand lay-up is an open molding method suitable for repairing a wide variety of composite structures, including boats, tanks, bath-ware, housing, transportation components, and architectural products. Gel coat is first applied to the mold using a spray gun for a high-quality surface. When the gel coat has cured sufficiently, roll stock fiberglass reinforcement is manually placed on the mold. Then, resins are impregnated by hand into fibers, which are in the form of woven, knitted, stitched, or bonded fabrics. The laminating resin is applied by pouring, brushing, spraying, or using a paint roller. Subsequent layers of fiberglass reinforcement are added to build laminate thickness. It is the simplest method offering low-cost tooling, simple processing, and a wide range of part sizes. Hand lay-up technique is also used in the standard wind turbine blades, boat hulls, decks, and architectural molding. This process is also used for repairing marine composite structures.

Automotive & Transportation industry to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the global composite repair market in terms of value.

The use of composites is most widespread in aerospace & defense and hence there is a need of composite repair in case of damage due to lightning and collision with bird or some object. The use of composites in aerospace is increasing over the years to make it lighter, faster, and more fuel efficient. The new commercial passenger aircrafts such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 constitute more than 50% composites in their airframe structures. In addition, the aviation giants as well as aerospace organizations such as SpaceX and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are using composites due to their high stiffness-to-weight ratio and resistance to fatigue and corrosion.

Asia Pacific continuous to be the largest market in the global composite repairs market in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for composite repairs. This is due to the growth of aerospace, wind energy, and automotive industries in the region, owing to availability of low-cost labor, and infrastructure development in this region. As the regions, economy is still in the developing stage, the expenditures made towards aerospace part manufacturing, and MRO is considered to be strategically important by the governments in the region. this copupled with huge investments made towards generation of cleaner energy, especially wind energy will play an important role in composite repair market. With the spending capacity of the population in the region increasing significantly over the years, the sales of personal vehicles in the region has seen a tremendous growth. This has led the automotive manufacturers to offer several cosmetic differences to stand out in the increasingly competitive market to attract customers. This will also have a significant effect over the composite repair market.

Market Players :

The key players in the global composite repair market are such as Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany), Air France KLM E&M (France), and HAECO (U.S.), UpWind Solution (U.S.), Total Wind Group A/S (Denmark), and Technical Wind Services (Scotland), . Citadel Technologies (U.S.), Milliken Infrastructure (U.S.), and T.D. Williamson (U.S.), West Systems (U.S.) and WR composites (U.K.), Fibrwraps (U.S.) and Concrete Repairs Ltd. (U.K.).

