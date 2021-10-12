Composite Rollers Market to Reach $187.69 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to our new research study on "Composite Rollers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, and Other Fiber Types), Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), and End-Use Industry (Mining, Pulp and Paper, Textile, Film and Foil Processing, Others)," the market is projected to reach US$ 187.69 Million by 2028 from US$ 127.75 Million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 127,751.13 thousand in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 187,691.57 thousand by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 169 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Fiber Type, Resin Type, and End-Use Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

In 2020, North America was the second leading region in the composite rollers market. The region accounts for a remarkable share of the market owing to the increasing demand for composite rollers from mining, textile, paper & pulp, and other industries. The constant evolution, mainly in the landscape of industrial machinery, is correlated to the easier handling, lower energy consumption, and lightweight. Such a scenario further opens new prospects of application for composite materials throughout all industries. The expanded use of composite rollers in industries, such as pulp & paper industry, is stimulating the growth of the composite rollers market in North America. In addition, the presence of prominent manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of composite materials in North America is influencing the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Composite Rollers Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemical industry and have negatively impacted the growth of the composite rollers market. The COVID-19 outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. For instance, China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is also one of the worst affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various chemicals and materials sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. However, as the economies have started to revive their operations, the demand for composites materials is presumed to rise globally. Further, positive measures undertaken by the government, along with distributed generations and the incorporation of advanced technology, are expected to bolster the composites materials market growth during the forecast period. However, the focus on just-in-time production is hindering the market growth. In Europe, increasing investments in research activities to innovate products and growing pulp & paper industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the composites materials market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Corrosion Resistant Rollers

Composite rollers are considered as alternatives to traditional steel rollers. The utilization of fiber composite rollers is on the hike. Composite rollers offer various benefits such as long life, weight reduction, low noise levels, minimum downtime, and low maintenance costs. The rollers are usually composed of materials such as nylon carbon-graphite fiber, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and glass-reinforced epoxy. In addition, a few characteristics such as resistivity to corrosion, lightweight, increased strength, and higher tension, along with safety and operational benefits, have increased the popularity of composite rollers in several industries, which is driving the growth of the global composite rollers market. The rising demand for carbon fiber composite rollers, mainly in paper & pulp and textile industries, is leading to the growth of the market. Due to the rising demand for lightweight and corrosive resistant rollers to gain operational and safety benefits, the market for composite rollers is blooming.

Composite Rollers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on fiber type, the composites rollers market is segmented into glass, carbon, and other fiber type. In 2020, the carbon fiber segment led the composites rollers market. These fibers offer high tensile strength, coupled with high-temperature tolerance and durability. Carbon fibers possess higher stiffness & strength, excellent corrosion resistance, and longer lifespans than other materials such as aluminum and steel. Hence, these fibers find wider applications in end-use industries. Based on end-use industry, the global composites rollers market is segmented into mining, pulp and paper, textile, film and foil processing, and other end-use industry. In 2020, the film and foil processing segment was the second leading segment in the market. Protective films and foils are utilized in flexible packaging. In the process of making these foils and films, composite rollers are used by the manufacturers. An anticorrosion roller is utilized on aluminum foil corrosion equipment. Based on resin type, the global composite rollers market is bifurcated into thermoset and thermoplastic. In 2020, the thermoplastic segment is projected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thermoplastic materials can be molded into different shapes and structures, making it applicable to many end-use industries. Advantages of thermoplastic resin include high recyclability, high impact resistance, reshaping abilities, chemical resistance, several finishing options, dimensional stability, and no toxic smells, fumes, or harmful discharges used in manufacturing. Due to these advantages, these resins are utilized in the manufacturing of composite rollers.

Composite Rollers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amalga Composites, Inc.; Artur Kuepper Pty Ltd; Beijing HaoSheng Transmission Technology Co., Ltd; Belle Banne Conveyor Products; Double E Company LLC; EPSILON Composite; FWT Composites & Rolls GmbH; HÄHL GmbH; INOMETA; Lorbrand Composites; Flexco; NEPEAN Conveyors; North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.; Pronexos B.V.; and Reglass S.R.L are a few of the well-established players operating in the composite rollers market. The leading companies in the market are continuously looking forward to expand and diversify their market presence along with the acquisition of new customer base and tapping prevailing business opportunities. For instance, NEPEAN Conveyors Pty Ltd, an Australian privately-owned conveyor OEM, completed the acquisition of Sandvik's International Conveyor Components and Specialist Conveyor Systems businesses in Hollola, Finland.

