Composites in Automotive Applications: Global Markets to 2022 with Profiles of Albany Engineered Composites, DSM Engineering Plastics, Evonik Degussa, Mitsubishi & Toray

The "Composites in Automotive Applications: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the current and projected market for the major types of plastic composites used in automotive applications, with particular emphasis on carbon fiber composites. This report covers technological, economic, and business conditions as they relate to automotive composites and their applications. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- 32 data tables and 14 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for composites in automotive applications
- Analyses of U.S. as well as international market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022
- Coverage of reinforced plastics using mostly carbon fibers for strength with a wide array of resins
- A look at exterior steel structures, such as body panels, roofs, exterior doors, wheels, fenders, and other exterior parts
- Analyses of the interest in replacing steel with composite resins; the need to reduce the weight of autos to meet the 2025 strict government standard of about 55 mpg
- Thermoplastics to be used, including ABS, nylon, polyacetals, polypropylene, PVC, polycarbonates, and polyacrylates, among others, as well as polyurethanes
- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Albany Engineered Composites, DSM Engineering Plastics North America, Evonik Degussa GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Toray Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
Background
Reinforced Polymer Composites
General Description
Material Types
Thermoset Composites
Thermoplastic Composites
Importance of Reinforced Polymer Composites
Fuel Consumption in the Automotive Sector
Automotive Sector Contribution to Greenhouse Gases and Other Emissions
Role of Composites in Reducing Automotive Energy Consumption and Emissions
Motor Vehicle Production
Market Penetration
Composite Prices
Obstacles and Trade-Offs
Cost
Safety Aspects of Lightweight Materials
Durability/Reliability
Maintenance and Repair
Recycling and Sustainability
Crash Simulation
Conservatism
4 Special Types of Reinforced Polymer Composite
Introduction
Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Composites
Background
Materials
Automotive Applications
Nanocomposites
Background
Materials
Suppliers
Automotive Applications
5 Competing Materials
Summary
Metals and Alloys
High-Strength Steel
Aluminum
Titanium
Magnesium
Plastics
Description
Material Types
Automotive Applications
Metal Matrix Composites
Description
Types of Materials
Automotive Applications
Hybrid Materials
Description
Material Types
Automotive Applications
Polymer Composites' Share of Automotive Lightweight Materials Consumption
6 Market Breakdown by Type of Composite
Summary
Vehicle Weight and Materials Usage
Total Materials Usage
Composites Usage
Prices and Market Value
Carbon Reinforced Polymer Composites
Usage
Pricing and Market Value
Nanocomposites
Consumption
Pricing and Market Value
7 Market Breakdown by End Use
8 Market Breakdown by Application
Summary
Exterior Applications
Under-the-Hood Applications
Interior Applications
9 Market Breakdown by Region
10 Public Policy Dimensions of Composites and Other Lightweight Materials
Background
United States
Fuel Economy Standards
Safety Standards
European Union
Fiscal Policy
Safety Standards
Japan
Fuel Economy Standards
Fuel Taxes
Safety Standards
Other Countries
China
India
11 Patent Review/Recent Developments
Patent Overview
Recent Developments
Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate for Automotive Electronics
Polyamide Composite Gas Tank
Composite Cylinder Casing
60-Second Epoxy
All-Plastic Engine
Carbon/Epoxy Overbraided, Spring Carrier Beam
Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Engine Parts
Composite Car Floors
Hybrid Composite Wheel
Natural Fiber Composites
Composite Engine Oil Pans
Resin for Shorter Automotive Part Cycle Times
Shock-Absorbing Automotive Sandwich Panels
Fiber Sizings for Automotive Composites
High-Speed Compression Molding for Automotive Applications
Composite Body Panels
Battery-in-Body Panels
Natural Fiber Composites
Composite Side-Impact Beam
Carbon Fiber Driveshafts
Prototype Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Cylinder Block
Composite Suspension Coil
12 Company Profiles
- Advanced Carbon Technologies Inc.
- Advanced Composites Inc.
- Albany Engineered Composites
- Aoc Llc
- Asbury Carbons
- Bulk Molding Compounds Inc.
- Continental Structural Plastics
- Cook Composites And Polymers (Cpp)
- Core Molding Technologies
- Cytec Corp.
- Dsm Engineering Plastics North America
- E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.
- Evonik Degussa Gmbh
- Ferro Corp.
- Frontier Carbon Corp.
- General Motors Corp.
- Glasforms Inc.
- Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A
- Gurit Services Ag
- Hanwha Azdel Specialties
- Haysite Reinforced Plastics
- Hexcel Corp.
- Hexion Inc.
- Honeywell Intl. Inc.
- Hyperion Catalysis Intl. Inc.
- Idi Composites International
- Inmat Llc
- Interplastic Corp.
- Johns Manville
- Kringlan Composites Ag
- Meridian Lightweight Technologies
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Morgan Advanced Materials And Technology
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.
- Noble Polymers
- Plasan Carbon Composites
- Quantum Composites
- Reichhold Chemical
- Royal Tencate Corporate Emea
- RTP Company
- Sabic Innovative Plastics Llc
- Saertex Gmbh & Company
- Scott Bader Company Ltd.
- SGL Carbon Group
- Spencer Composites Corp.
- Teijin Ltd.
- The Composites Group
- Toho Tenax Company Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Ube Industries Ltd.
- Unitika Ltd.
- Zoltek Companies Inc.
- Zyvex Technologies Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3cnwxx/composites_in?w=5
