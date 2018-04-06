Composites in Automotive Applications: Global Markets to 2022 with Profiles of Albany Engineered Composites, DSM Engineering Plastics, Evonik Degussa, Mitsubishi & Toray

The report analyzes the current and projected market for the major types of plastic composites used in automotive applications, with particular emphasis on carbon fiber composites. This report covers technological, economic, and business conditions as they relate to automotive composites and their applications. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

32 data tables and 14 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for composites in automotive applications

Analyses of U.S. as well as international market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022

Coverage of reinforced plastics using mostly carbon fibers for strength with a wide array of resins

A look at exterior steel structures, such as body panels, roofs, exterior doors, wheels, fenders, and other exterior parts

Analyses of the interest in replacing steel with composite resins; the need to reduce the weight of autos to meet the 2025 strict government standard of about 55 mpg

Thermoplastics to be used, including ABS, nylon, polyacetals, polypropylene, PVC, polycarbonates, and polyacrylates, among others, as well as polyurethanes

Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Albany Engineered Composites, DSM Engineering Plastics North America, Evonik Degussa GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Background

Reinforced Polymer Composites

General Description

Material Types

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

Importance of Reinforced Polymer Composites

Fuel Consumption in the Automotive Sector

Automotive Sector Contribution to Greenhouse Gases and Other Emissions

Role of Composites in Reducing Automotive Energy Consumption and Emissions

Motor Vehicle Production

Market Penetration

Composite Prices

Obstacles and Trade-Offs

Cost

Safety Aspects of Lightweight Materials

Durability/Reliability

Maintenance and Repair

Recycling and Sustainability

Crash Simulation

Conservatism



4 Special Types of Reinforced Polymer Composite

Introduction

Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Composites

Background

Materials

Automotive Applications

Nanocomposites

Background

Materials

Suppliers

Automotive Applications



5 Competing Materials

Summary

Metals and Alloys

High-Strength Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Plastics

Description

Material Types

Automotive Applications

Metal Matrix Composites

Description

Types of Materials

Automotive Applications

Hybrid Materials

Description

Material Types

Automotive Applications

Polymer Composites' Share of Automotive Lightweight Materials Consumption



6 Market Breakdown by Type of Composite

Summary

Vehicle Weight and Materials Usage

Total Materials Usage

Composites Usage

Prices and Market Value

Carbon Reinforced Polymer Composites

Usage

Pricing and Market Value

Nanocomposites

Consumption

Pricing and Market Value



7 Market Breakdown by End Use



8 Market Breakdown by Application

Summary

Exterior Applications

Under-the-Hood Applications

Interior Applications



9 Market Breakdown by Region



10 Public Policy Dimensions of Composites and Other Lightweight Materials

Background

United States

Fuel Economy Standards

Safety Standards

European Union

Fiscal Policy

Safety Standards

Japan

Fuel Economy Standards

Fuel Taxes

Safety Standards

Other Countries

China

India



11 Patent Review/Recent Developments

Patent Overview

Recent Developments

Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate for Automotive Electronics

Polyamide Composite Gas Tank

Composite Cylinder Casing

60-Second Epoxy

All-Plastic Engine

Carbon/Epoxy Overbraided, Spring Carrier Beam

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Engine Parts

Composite Car Floors

Hybrid Composite Wheel

Natural Fiber Composites

Composite Engine Oil Pans

Resin for Shorter Automotive Part Cycle Times

Shock-Absorbing Automotive Sandwich Panels

Fiber Sizings for Automotive Composites

High-Speed Compression Molding for Automotive Applications

Composite Body Panels

Battery-in-Body Panels

Natural Fiber Composites

Composite Side-Impact Beam

Carbon Fiber Driveshafts

Prototype Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Cylinder Block

Composite Suspension Coil



12 Company Profiles



Advanced Carbon Technologies Inc.

Advanced Composites Inc.

Albany Engineered Composites

Aoc Llc

Asbury Carbons

Bulk Molding Compounds Inc.

Continental Structural Plastics

Cook Composites And Polymers (Cpp)

Core Molding Technologies

Cytec Corp.

Dsm Engineering Plastics North America

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.

Evonik Degussa Gmbh

Ferro Corp.

Frontier Carbon Corp.

General Motors Corp.

Glasforms Inc.

Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A

Gurit Services Ag

Hanwha Azdel Specialties

Haysite Reinforced Plastics

Hexcel Corp.

Hexion Inc.

Honeywell Intl. Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis Intl. Inc.

Idi Composites International

Inmat Llc

Interplastic Corp.

Johns Manville

Kringlan Composites Ag

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials And Technology

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.

Noble Polymers

Plasan Carbon Composites

Quantum Composites

Reichhold Chemical

Royal Tencate Corporate Emea

RTP Company

Sabic Innovative Plastics Llc

Saertex Gmbh & Company

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

SGL Carbon Group

Spencer Composites Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

The Composites Group

Toho Tenax Company Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Unitika Ltd.

Zoltek Companies Inc.

Zyvex Technologies Inc.

