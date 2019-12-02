Composites One Acquires Canadian-Based Polynt Composites Distribution

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Composites One, the leading North American supplier of composites raw materials and value added services, announced today that it has closed on the purchase of Canadian-based Polynt Composites Distribution from Polynt-Reichhold Group, the leading North American manufacturer of thermoset resins, gel coats and other raw materials focused on the composites market.

Polynt Composites will continue to own and operate its resin and gel coat blending operations in Brampton, Ontario and Drummondville, Quebec, to provide these products to Composites One and the market. Polynt Composites is well-known throughout Canada, providing outstanding products and excellent service.

Harold Visser, Executive Vice President Americas said, "This divestiture reflects Polynt-Reichhold's commitment to concentrate its resources on manufacturing industry leading resins, gel coats, and other specialties, while maintaining a critical channel to market through our important distribution partner, Composites One."

Leon Garoufalis, President and COO of Composites One commented, "Composites One has been committed to expanding our business by providing real value to our customers. By combining the talented and experienced people from both organizations, we are creating an even stronger platform to service Canadian customers who produce products using advanced and traditional composites products and processes. Our goal with this acquisition is to provide all of our customers in Canada with the products, support and service to help them to grow their businesses and be successful."

About Composites One

Composites One is North America's leading supplier of composite materials serving customers from 41 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Composites One offers composites fabricators and molders thousands of products from more than 600 of the industry's top suppliers through a technical sales and customer service force that is the most knowledgeable in the industry. The company offers a variety of value added services that include closed mold technologies, technical applications reviews, and unmatched regulatory compliance assistance. Composites One is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL. To find more information visit www.compositesone.com.

About Polynt-Reichhold Group

Polynt-Reichhold Group is the world's largest manufacturer of composites for the industrial, transportation, building, construction and marine industries. The Company is also one of the largest manufacturers of specialties and intermediates for the medical, consumer and food additive markets.

Polynt-Reichhold Group has 37 manufacturing operations throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information visit www.polynt.com.

