Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry - Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2013-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future in the global composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry is promising with opportunities in the civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, parking structures and others. The major driver for this market is with the increase in seismic activities in North America and Japan regions resulting in major structural damages like old and obsolete buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, parking structures, etc.

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics in the composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry, include increasing bio & recycled content in repair and rehab of civil infrastructures.

The report forecasts that the carbon fiber composites are expected to remain the largest fiber type by value and volume due to low cost, high resistance properties, and chemical stability.

Within this market, civil infrastructure is expected to remain the largest application by value and volume due to high performance of FRP materials than conventional concrete and steel repair material in bridges, highways, and tunnels resulting in an increase in service life, reduction in maintenance costs, faster construction and can allow increased vehicular load on equivalent sized structures because of weight reduction.

North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in infrastructural repair and rehab, especially in California which is the most affected state of natural calamities. According to Seismic Advisory Board of California, there are approximately 24000 bridges that are under the risk of collapse in the coming couple of years.

Some of the composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry companies profiled in this report include Aegion, Sika, Mapei, Simpson, Structural Technologies, Quakewrap, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry Trends and Forecast

3.3.1: Civil Infrastructure

3.3.2: Existing and Historic Buildings

3.3.3: Parking Structures

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by Fiber Type

3.4.1: Carbon Fiber Composites

3.4.2: Glass Fiber and Other Composites

3.5: Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by End Use

3.5.1: Civil End Use

3.5.2: Residential End Use

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by Region

4.2: North American Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry

4.2.1: Market by Application Industry: Civil Infrastructure, Existing and Historic Buildings, Parking Structures, and Other Applications

4.2.2: Market by Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber Composite, Glass and Other Fiber Composites

4.2.3: Market by End Use Type: Civil and Residential

4.3: European Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry

4.4: APAC Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry

4.5: ROW Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by Fiber Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Aegion

7.2: Sika

7.3: Mapei

7.4: Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.

7.5: BASF Construction Chemicals Italia S.p.A (Master Builders Solutions)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt69rx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

