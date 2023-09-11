Composition of Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Kamux

11 Sep, 2023, 09:56 ET

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11.9.2023 at 16:45

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Kamux Corporation have nominated their representatives for the Shareholders' Nomination Board for the term 2023-2024.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of four members. The right to nominate the three members representing the shareholders is determined based on ownership in order of magnitude on the first business day of August preceding the Annual General Meeting, according to the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. In addition, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors is a member of the Nomination Board.

The composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board for the term 2023-2024 was determined based on holdings on August 1, 2023 in the shareholders' register and evidence received of the holdings. The following shareholders have used their nomination right and the following members have been nominated to Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Juha Kalliokoski, Chairperson of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, representing shareholders Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy
  • Niko Syrjänen, representing shareholder Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Juha Takala, representing the funds managed OP Financial Group
  • Terho Kalliokoski, Chairperson of Kamux Corporation's Board of Directors

The purpose of the Nomination Board is to annually prepare and present to the Annual General Meeting, and when necessary to Extraordinary General Meeting, the proposals for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board's duty is to look for successor candidates for the Board Members and to prepare the Board of Directors' principles regarding diversity.

The Nomination Board will give its proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2024 to the Company's Board of Directors by January 31, 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765
Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 450,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

