Composition of Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21.8.2024 at 9:15

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Kamux Corporation have nominated their representatives for the Shareholders' Nomination Board for the term 2024-2025.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of four members. The right to nominate the three members representing the shareholders is determined based on ownership in order of magnitude on the first business day of August preceding the Annual General Meeting, according to the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. In addition, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors is a member of the Nomination Board.

The composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board for the term 2024-2025 was determined based on holdings on August 1, 2024 in the shareholders' register. The following shareholders have used their nomination right and the following members have been nominated to Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Juha Kalliokoski , Chairperson of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, representing shareholders Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy

, Chairperson of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, representing shareholders and Callardo Capital Oy Juha Takala , representing the funds managed by OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy

, representing the funds managed by OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy Matias Arola , representing the funds managed by Danske Invest

, representing the funds managed by Danske Invest Terho Kalliokoski , Chairperson of Kamux Corporation's Board of Directors

The purpose of the Nomination Board is to annually prepare and present to the Annual General Meeting, and when necessary to Extraordinary General Meeting, the proposals for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board's duty is to look for successor candidates for the Board Members and to prepare the Board of Directors' principles regarding diversity.

The Nomination Board will give its proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025 to the Company's Board of Directors by January 31, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

