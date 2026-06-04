Composition of Valmet's Nomination Board

ESPOO, Finland, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on June 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

According to Valmet Oyj's Annual General Meeting's decision, Valmet's Nomination Board consists of the representatives of Valmet's four largest shareholders as of June 1, and the Chair of the Board of Directors as an expert member. Should a shareholder not wish to exercise his/her nomination right, the right shall be transferred to the next largest shareholder who otherwise would not be entitled to nominate a member.

Based on the shareholder register of Euroclear on June 1, 2026, Valmet Oyj's largest shareholders represented in the Nomination Board are Oras Invest Oy, Solidium Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The following persons have been nominated as their representatives to Valmet's Nomination Board:

Markus Melkko, President and CEO, Oras Invest Oy (10.40% of share capital and votes)

Matts Rosenberg, CEO, Solidium Oy (10.10% of share capital and votes)

Markus Aho, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,90% of share capital and votes)

Mikko Mursula, President and CEO, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3.46% of share capital and votes)

Pekka Vauramo, Chair of Valmet's Board of Directors, will serve as the Nomination Board's expert member. The Nomination Board is to prepare proposals on the composition and members of the Board of Directors and their remuneration for the next Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 24, 2027.

Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, EVP, Legal, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 317 3830

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

https://www.valmet.com/

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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