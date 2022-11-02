Compostable Packaging Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 75013.52 Million and is expected to Undergo a CAGR of 6.20% Forecast by 2029

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has just released their extensive report on the "Compostable Packaging Market" which details the industry's past, present, and future in terms of both products and marketing. They also detail current and projected market trends, sales and distribution channels, and technological and economic developments. The market research report, such as this Compostable Packaging market report, plays a chief role in developing and enhancing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. To carry out competitive analysis, various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Compostable Packaging market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for Compostable Packaging industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the compostable packaging market was valued at USD 46360.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75013.52 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Compostable products are those products which can biodegrade and disintegrate into natural elements such as biomass, water, and carbon dioxide in a composting environment and leaving no harmful element in the soil. The compostable plastic packaging material contains PBS, PBAT, PHA, PLA, starch blends. These compostable mimic conventional plastic's positive qualities, such as shelf stability, barrier properties, durability, etc., with one difference, i.e. these materials are fully compostable. Compostable material are providing nutrients to the earth when it has completely broken down. In order for packaging material and products to qualify as compostable, they must completely decompose and break down into natural elements within a short time after disposal.

With increasing consumer demand for compostable materials, companies are developing eco-friendly packaging to satisfy their consumers and focus on improving the world. APP Sinar Mas as one of the leading company of pulp and paper which has brought an advanced eco-friendly solution in the food and beverage packaging market. Foopak Bio Natura is also designed eco-friendly paperboard that takes inspiration from nature. It is appropriate for food packaging and single-use cup. Compostable packaging represents a sustainable, eco-friendly process of packaging.

The government's rising initiatives for manufacturing compostable materials for the packaging are expected to accelerate the compostable packaging market. The increasing investments for these packaging solutions will also provide the profitable opportunities for the growth of the compostable packaging market. Furthermore, increase in emerging new markets and strategic collaborations will also act as market drivers and further increase useful opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the Compostable Packaging market are:

TIPA Ltd ( Israel )

) SmartSolve Industries (US)

Özsoy Plastik ( Turkey )

) Ultra-Green Sustainable Packaging (US)

Hoşgör Plastik ( Turkey )

) Eurocell S.r.l (UK)

Tetra Pak International SA ( Switzerland )

) (US), Kruger Inc. ( Canada )

) Amcor PLC ( Switzerland )

) Mondi (UK)

International Paper Company (US)

Smurfit Kappa (US)

DS Smith (UK)

Klabin SA ( Brazil )

) Rengo Co. Ltd ( Japan )

) WestRock Company (US)

Stora Enso ( Sweden )

) Bemis manufacturing company (US)

Rocktenn (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Clearwater Paper Corporation (US)

Key Industry Segmentation: Compostable Packaging Market

By Product

Bags

Trays

Cups

Plates

Films

Lids

Straws

Cutlery

Bowls

Clamshells

Pouches and Sachets

By Material

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

By Packaging Layer

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By Distribution Channel

B2B

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

By End-User

Food and Beverages

Medical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Agriculture

Textile Goods

Personal and Home Care

Chemical

Regional Analysis/Insights: Compostable Packaging Market

The countries covered in the compostable packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

During the forecast period, North America dominates the compostable packaging market in terms of revenue and market share. This is due to the growing demand for compostable packaging in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the compostable packaging market due to favourable regulations from the government and increased awareness among the consumers within this region.

During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to significant demand from various end user industries and government emphasis on efficient packaging management.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Compostable Packaging Market Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Component

8. Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Gene Type

9. Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Gene Synthesis Type

10. Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Application

11. Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Method

12. Global Compostable Packaging Market, By End User

13. Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Distribution Channel

14. Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Region

15. Global Compostable Packaging Market: Company Landscape

16. SWOT Analyses

17. Company Profile

18. Questionnaires

19. Related Reports

