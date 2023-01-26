Compound Chocolate Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 42.38 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Compound Chocolate Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Compound Chocolate Market" By Flavor (Dark, White, Milk), By Form (Chocolate Chips/Drops/Chunks, Chocolate Slab), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Compound Chocolate Market size was valued at USD 24.05 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 42.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Compound Chocolate Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Compound Chocolate Market Overview

Compound chocolate is a confection made from cocoa, vegetable fat, and sweeteners. It contains cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) or a substitute for cocoa butter (CBS). At room temperature, the compound chocolate uses less expensive hard vegetable fats such as palm kernel oil and coconut oil. It is a less expensive alternative to real chocolate, which contains costly cocoa butter.

Increasing demand for compound chocolate in industrial & bakery applications due to the technical advantages of non-requirement of tempering and an easy manufacturing process is expected to drive the Compound Chocolate Market over the predicted years. Moreover, an increased price of cocoa butter, a limited supply of cocoa products in the market, and the lower price of compound chocolate expect a boost to the market in the coming years. Furthermore, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships are also expected to fuel market growth.

For instance, in August 2018, Barry Callebaut Group launched its range of premium couverture chocolates and compounds under the Van Houten Professional brand in India. There are some limitations and difficulties that may prevent the market from expanding. The growing obesity epidemic globally is forcing consumers to cut down on their intake of chocolates, confectionery, and bakery products. Also, stringent regulations might stagnate market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Compound Chocolate Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Compound Chocolate Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Clasen Quality Chocolate, Cargill Incorporated, Aalst Wilmar Pte Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blommer Chocolate Company, Flanders Filings & Compounds (backed by Fuji Oil Europe), Sephra, and The Barry Callebaut Group.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Compound Chocolate Market into Flavor, Form, Application, and Geography.

Compound Chocolate Market, by Flavor

Dark



White



Milk



Other Flavors

Compound Chocolate Market, by Form

Chocolate Chips/Drops/Chunks



Chocolate Slab



Chocolate Coatings



Others

Compound Chocolate Market, by Application

Bakery



Confectionery



Frozen desserts and ice-cream



Beverages



Others

Compound Chocolate Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

