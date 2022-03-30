Compound Feed Market is Expected to Reach $ 596.0 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Compound Feed Market - Ingredients (Cereals, Cereal's by-product, Oil, Oilseed meal, Supplements, Molasses, and Others), Nutrients (Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Feed Enzymes, Vitamins, Feed Acidifiers, Amino Acids, and Others), Animal Type (Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, and Others) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research report, the global compound feed market is valued at US$ 426.0 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 596.0 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1220

Compound feed plays a vital role in ensuring feed and food safety across the livestock and aquaculture supply chain. For cattle, poultry, swine, rabbits, and horses, compound feed provides the proteins and energy complements they require. Compound feed is a homogeneous mixture containing the optimal daily amount of nourishment for animals in a fixed ratio of various loose components. The growing importance of the compound feed sector will be reflected in the rising demand for animal proteins. Therefore, animal husbandry's most crucial component for long-term growth is the feed industry. For animal production to be sustainable, any increase in animal protein production demands a significant increase in feed production.

The market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for dairy, meat, and aquaculture products across the globe. Rising demand for organic feed coupled with the growth of organized livestock is another factor influencing market trends. Increasing demand for safe and nutritious animal food, growth in the number of domesticated animals and livestock, rapid industrialization of livestock and cattle farming, and increased animal health issues are projected to be the major driving factors for market growth. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in 2021, global meat production was expected to reach 352.7 million tonnes (in carcass weight equivalent), up 4.2 % from 2020 and the fastest rate of growth since 1997. Global poultry meat output is expected to increase by 1.1 % to 135 million tonnes in 2021, owing to expected increases in demand in Brazil, China, India, and Mexico, but potential reductions in the European Union and Indonesia, among other places.

Regionally, The Asia Pacific dominated the market for compound animal feed and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The regional growth is attributed to the increased animal production and rising demand for meat & dairy products in the region, especially in Thailand, China, Malaysia, India. The USDA estimates that India's feed business is developing at a 5-7 % CAGR, with the poultry, cattle, and aqua feed sectors emerging as important growth drivers, citing feed industry sources.

Europe also holds a significant market share for compound feed in 2021 due to the surge in poultry and cattle feed production. France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK are major European poultry feed producers. Approximately 43.79 % of total EU compound feed is produced in these countries. In North America, Compound feed consumption in the US has increased dramatically in recent years, owing to increased demand for poultry and livestock.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-compound-feed-market/1220

Key market players operating in the Compound Feed market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutreco N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL., Alltech, Kent Nutrition Group, Inc, DE HEUS, Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd., ForFarmers, Purina Mills, LLC, Feed One Co. Ltd., Kent Nutrition Group, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, BASF SE, and List of Other Prominent Players

Key developments in the market:

In Jan 2022 , At the Animal Nutrition Technology Center (ANTC) in Decatur, Illinois , ADM has announced the launch of its Aquaculture Innovation Lab. ADM's aquaculture research facilities in Brazil , Mexico , and Vietnam will be bolstered by this new laboratory, which is based in the United States .

At the Animal Nutrition Technology Center (ANTC) in , ADM has announced the launch of its Aquaculture Innovation Lab. ADM's aquaculture research facilities in , , and will be bolstered by this new laboratory, which is based in . In Nov 2021 , The opening of ADM's new animal nutrition laboratory in Rolle, Switzerland , was announced. The new facility aid in the development of science-based feed additives for pet food, aquaculture, and livestock species around the world. The lab also aids in the development of innovative products to help ADM's Animal Nutrition division achieve its sustainability goals.

The opening of ADM's new animal nutrition laboratory in Rolle, , was announced. The new facility aid in the development of science-based feed additives for pet food, aquaculture, and livestock species around the world. The lab also aids in the development of innovative products to help ADM's Animal Nutrition division achieve its sustainability goals. In Oct 2021 , In the animal nutrition business, BASF and Cargill were expanding their partnership by adding research and development capabilities as well as new markets to their current feed enzymes distribution agreements. Both companies work together to create, manufacture, market and sell customer-centric enzyme products and solutions. The goal of this collaboration is to provide farmers with feed innovations that reduce nutrient waste, increase feed efficiency, and improve animal growth and welfare.

In the animal nutrition business, BASF and Cargill were expanding their partnership by adding research and development capabilities as well as new markets to their current feed enzymes distribution agreements. Both companies work together to create, manufacture, market and sell customer-centric enzyme products and solutions. The goal of this collaboration is to provide farmers with feed innovations that reduce nutrient waste, increase feed efficiency, and improve animal growth and welfare. In Oct 2019 , Cargill's compound feed business in Portugal was purchased by Nutreco. Cargill's compound feed production for the Portuguese market, namely ruminant feed and lifestyle feed, is covered by the agreement. The company's efforts to geographically align assets in its portfolio with its plan to focus on core nutritional excellence are reflected in the sale of Cargill's compound feed business in Portugal . It also opens up new growth potential for the company's business, which has a strong demand for investment and will continue to produce in the long term.

Cargill's compound feed business in was purchased by Nutreco. Cargill's compound feed production for the Portuguese market, namely ruminant feed and lifestyle feed, is covered by the agreement. The company's efforts to geographically align assets in its portfolio with its plan to focus on core nutritional excellence are reflected in the sale of Cargill's compound feed business in . It also opens up new growth potential for the company's business, which has a strong demand for investment and will continue to produce in the long term. In Feb 2019 , Cargill planned to invest up to $20 million in a greenfield premix plant in Rajasthan's Kota. The company chose Rajasthan as the location for this factory because it is one of the more progressive states in the country, with an excellent economic landscape, access to high-quality raw materials, the necessary expertise, and a solid client base.

Get Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-compound-feed-market/1220

Market Segments

Global Compound Feed Market, by Ingredients 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

Cereals

Cereal's by-product

Oil

Oilseed meal

Supplements

Molasses

Others

Global Compound Feed Market, by Nutrients, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

Antioxidants

Antibiotics

Feed Enzymes

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers

Amino Acids

Others

Global Compound Feed Market, by Animal Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

Swine

Poultry

Ruminants

Others

Global Compound Feed Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Compound Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Compound Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Compound Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Compound Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Compound Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should purchase this report:

To receive a detailed analysis of the global Compound Feed Market

To get an industry overview and future trends of the Compound Feed Market

To analyze the Compound Feed market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Compound Feed Market size (Value US$ Mn) & (Volume K Tonn) forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Compound Feed Industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-compound-feed-market/1220

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Animal Microbiome Market

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.