Compound semiconductor market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global compound semiconductor market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,951.15 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 73%.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compound Semiconductor Market 2023-2027

Compound semiconductor market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global compound semiconductor market as a part of the global semiconductor market, which covers manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Technavio defines semiconductor manufacturers as the companies that are involved in the production of integrated circuits (ICs) such as memory, logic, analog, and micro components; optoelectronics; sensors; and discrete semiconductors.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Compound semiconductor market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Compound semiconductor market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Compound semiconductor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (GaAs, GaN, SiC, and others), end-user (consumer electronics, communications, defense and aerospace, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth will be significant in the GaAs segment during the forecast period. GaAs components offer enhanced durability, efficient power consumption, and superior performance. These benefits have increased their use in industries such as consumer electronics and communications.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global compound semiconductor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global compound semiconductor market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 73% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing presence of automakers, and the growing demand for semiconductors from the aerospace, electronics, and other end-user industries.

Download a Sample Report

Compound semiconductor market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for enhanced power density is driving the growth of the market.

The demand for high-power systems is increasing at a rapid rate. This is creating the demand for superior semiconductor materials to achieve desired performance.

Compound semiconductor materials are best suited to perform at high power densities as they are capable of handling higher temperatures.

They eliminate the need for cooling systems, which results in the compact size of applications and lesser cost.

Vendors are actively investing in R&D to develop power semiconductor devices based on compound semiconductor materials such as GaN and SiC, which can operate at high power levels.

Thus, the increasing demand for higher power density is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising adoption of renewable energy sources is the major trend in the market.

Renewable energy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Governments across the world are making significant investments to make renewable energy a part of their long-term development strategies.

Renewable energy sources require high-power devices with greater efficiency that can be delivered by compound semiconductors.

The use of compound semiconductor components in renewable sources results in enhanced efficiency and improved switching frequency. These components have the potential to reduce the size of inverters in renewable energy by half.

With increasing investments in renewable energy sources, market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Complexities associated with the manufacture of compound semiconductors will challenge the growth of the market.

The manufacture of compound semiconductors involves complex procedures that require high-end equipment and highly skilled labor.

Some of the steps involved in the manufacturing process include the epitaxial growth of a thin semiconductor layer, etching and lithography, ion implantation, and deposition of metallic conductors.

These processes must be controlled precisely as one processing step can influence the following steps.

It also requires a high degree of expertise to manufacture compound semiconductor components within the constraints of the standard manufacturing process.

Such challenges are restricting the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this compound semiconductor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the compound semiconductor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the compound semiconductor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the compound semiconductor market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of compound semiconductor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The photosensitive semiconductor device market size is expected to increase by USD 4.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.86%. The increasing growth of wireless computing devices along with the advent of IoT is notably driving the photosensitive semiconductor device market growth, although factors such as the requirement of high initial capital investment may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.86%. The increasing growth of wireless computing devices along with the advent of IoT is notably driving the photosensitive semiconductor device market growth, although factors such as the requirement of high initial capital investment may impede the market growth. The semiconductor advanced packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21,157.5 million . The complexity of semiconductor IC designs is notably driving the semiconductor advanced packaging market growth, although factors such as the increased production costs may impede the market growth.

Compound Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15951.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Wolfspeed Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global compound semiconductor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global compound semiconductor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 GaAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on GaAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on GaAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on GaAs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on GaAs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 GaN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on GaN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on GaN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on GaN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on GaN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on SiC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on SiC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on SiC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Communications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Communications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Defense and aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Defense and aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 133: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 136: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.5 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 138: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 142: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Nichia Corp.

Exhibit 151: Nichia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Nichia Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Nichia Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 154: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 155: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 157: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.10 Qorvo Inc.

Exhibit 158: Qorvo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 167: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 170: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 175: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 176: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 177: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 178: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.15 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 180: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 183: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 185: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Wolfspeed Inc.

Exhibit 189: Wolfspeed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 190: Wolfspeed Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 191: Wolfspeed Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Wolfspeed Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio