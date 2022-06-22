Compound Semiconductor Market Size to Grow by USD 11.53 Bn| Broadcom Inc. and Cree Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Compound Semiconductor Market size is expected to grow by USD 11.53 billion at a CAGR of 6.33%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The compound semiconductor market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, communications, defense and aerospace, automotive, and others), type (GaAs, GaN, SiC, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The compound semiconductor market covers the following areas:
The increasing demand for enhanced power density is notably driving the compound semiconductor market growth, although factors such as high production cost may impede the market growth
Compound Semiconductor Market Sizing
Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast
Compound Semiconductor Market Analysis
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Based on segmentation by geography, the compound semiconductor market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, APAC will account for 72% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the compound semiconductor market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors in the market during the forecast period.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cree Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Nichia Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qorvo Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Technavio categorizes the global compound semiconductor market as a part of the global semiconductors market within the global Information Technology market.
The evaluation of business strategies and the optimization of profit margins both depend on a complete grasp of the value chain. During the forecast period, vendors can reduce costs and improve customer services by using the data from our value chain analysis section.
The value chain of the global semiconductors market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
|
Compound Semiconductor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$11.53 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.10
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC and North America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 72%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Semiconductors Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Communications - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Defense and aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: GaAs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: GaN - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: SiC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 52: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 57: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 58: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 60: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Cree Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Cree Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Cree Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Cree Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Cree Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Cree Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 70: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 11.6 Nichia Corp.
- Exhibit 75: Nichia Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Nichia Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Nichia Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.7 NXP Semiconductors NV
- Exhibit 78: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview
- Exhibit 79: NXP Semiconductors NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news
- Exhibit 81: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: NXP Semiconductors NV - Segment focus
- 11.8 Qorvo Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Qorvo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Qorvo Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Skyworks Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 STMicroelectronics NV
- Exhibit 98: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview
- Exhibit 99: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news
- Exhibit 101: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus
- 11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 109: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 111: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations
