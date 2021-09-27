Compound Semiconductor Market to Record Growth of $ 11.53 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The compound semiconductor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Scope of Compound Semiconductor Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 11.53 billion CAGR Accelerating at 6.33 % No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- · APAC · North America · Europe · South America · MEA By end-user:- · Consumer electronics · Communications · Defense and aerospace · Automotive · Others By type:- · GaAs · GaN · SiC · Others Drivers · Increasing demand for enhanced power density · Rising adoption of smartphones · Growing demand for wide-bandgap power devices Challenges · High production cost · Manufacturing complexities of compound semiconductors · Lack of skilled professionals

Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Compound Semiconductor Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Communications



Defense And Aerospace



Automotive



Others

Type

GaAs



GaN



SiC



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's compound semiconductor market report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the compound semiconductor market include Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Compound Semiconductor Market size

Compound Semiconductor Market trends

Compound Semiconductor Market industry analysis

The increasing demand for enhanced power density is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high production cost may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compound semiconductor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist compound semiconductor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the compound semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compound semiconductor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compound semiconductor market vendors

Table of Contents:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

Cree Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Nichia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

