Compounding Pharmacy Market Size to Grow by USD 1.5 Bn, Topical Medications to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compounding pharmacy market size is set to grow by USD 1.5 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report. This report presents a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources, with a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compounding Pharmacy Market 2022-2026

Factors such as the growing popularity of HRT fueling demand for compounding pharmacies, increasing prevalence of hormonal imbalance, and government regulations and initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. The compounding pharmacy market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Compounding Pharmacy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Topical Medications: The topical medications segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Topical medications are used for the treatment of various types of skin diseases. There are numerous dosage forms, including emulsions, creams, pastes, ointments, and gels.



Oral Medications



Parenteral Medications



Other Medications

Geography

North America : North America will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing popularity of HRT, which is fueling demand for compounding pharmacies. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the compounding pharmacy market in North America .

: will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing popularity of HRT, which is fueling demand for compounding pharmacies. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and are the key countries for the compounding pharmacy market in .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Compounding Pharmacy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compounding pharmacy market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, M&As, and go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the major vendors of the compounding pharmacy market include Athenex Inc., Acpharm Qld, Advance Pharmacy, B. Braun SE, Digital Pharmacist Inc., Fagron NV, Fresenius Kabi AG, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy, McGuff Medical Co. Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., Olympia Pharmacy, PenCol Specialty Pharmacy, QuVa Pharma Inc., Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacies, Valor Compounding Pharmacy, and Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC.

The report also covers the following areas :

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Compounding Pharmacy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist compounding pharmacy market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the compounding pharmacy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compounding pharmacy market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will limit the growth of compounding pharmacy market vendors

Related Reports

Blood Market by Product, End user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The rising number of hospitals and blood banks is driving market growth. The number of healthcare providers, as well as their capability to provide specific services, is increasing. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, medical emergencies, and disease outbreaks is also supporting the expansion of hospitals and patient care centers.

Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market by End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is driving the market growth. The prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases has increased significantly across the world. Improper diet, inactive lifestyle, stress, food sensitivity, and bacterial or viral infections are the major factors contributing to the increasing incidence of chronic and acute gastrointestinal diseases.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Athenex Inc., Acpharm Qld, Advance Pharmacy, B. Braun SE, Digital Pharmacist Inc., Fagron NV, Fresenius Kabi AG, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy, McGuff Medical Co. Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., Olympia Pharmacy, PenCol Specialty Pharmacy, QuVa Pharma Inc., Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacies, Valor Compounding Pharmacy, and Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Topical medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Topical medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Topical medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Topical medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Topical medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Oral medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Oral medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oral medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Oral medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oral medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Parenteral medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Parenteral medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Parenteral medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Parenteral medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Parenteral medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Other medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Other medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Other medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Athenex Inc.

Exhibit 93: Athenex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Athenex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Athenex Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 96: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 97: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 98: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 99: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Fagron NV

Exhibit 101: Fagron NV - Overview



Exhibit 102: Fagron NV - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Fagron NV - Key news



Exhibit 104: Fagron NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Fagron NV - Segment focus

10.6 Fresenius Kabi AG

Exhibit 106: Fresenius Kabi AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Fresenius Kabi AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key news



Exhibit 109: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Fresenius Kabi AG - Segment focus

10.7 Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

Exhibit 111: Institutional Pharmacy Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 112: Institutional Pharmacy Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Institutional Pharmacy Solutions - Key offerings

10.8 ITC Compounding Pharmacy

Exhibit 114: ITC Compounding Pharmacy - Overview



Exhibit 115: ITC Compounding Pharmacy - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: ITC Compounding Pharmacy - Key offerings

10.9 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Exhibit 117: Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Olympia Pharmacy

Exhibit 120: Olympia Pharmacy - Overview



Exhibit 121: Olympia Pharmacy - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Olympia Pharmacy - Key offerings

10.11 Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy

Exhibit 123: Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy - Overview



Exhibit 124: Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy - Key offerings

10.12 Triangle Compounding Pharmacies

Exhibit 126: Triangle Compounding Pharmacies - Overview



Exhibit 127: Triangle Compounding Pharmacies - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Triangle Compounding Pharmacies - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio