Compounding Pharmacy Market to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing popularity of HRT fueling demand for compounded medications boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The compounding pharmacy market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,682.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Companies : 15+, Including, ACPHARM QUEENSLAND Pty Ltd., Advance Pharmacy, Athenex Inc., B.Braun SE, Doughertys Pharmacy, Fagron NV, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy, McGuff Co. Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., Olympia Pharmacy, PenCol Specialty Pharmacy, QuVa Pharma Inc., Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, Valor Compounding Pharmacy, Village Compounding Pharmacy, and Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and companies landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Product (Topical medications, Oral medications, Parenteral medications, and Other medications), therapeutic area (pain management, hormone replacement, dermal disorders, and other therapeutic areas), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Compounding Pharmacy Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including ACPHARM QUEENSLAND Pty Ltd., Advance Pharmacy, Athenex Inc., B.Braun SE, Doughertys Pharmacy, Fagron NV, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy, McGuff Co. Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., Olympia Pharmacy, PenCol Specialty Pharmacy, QuVa Pharma Inc., Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, Valor Compounding Pharmacy, Village Compounding Pharmacy, and Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC, among others.

Compounding Pharmacy Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The increasing popularity of HRT fueling demand for compounded medications drives the market growth during the forecast period. There is increasing popularity for compounded hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) medications due to the availability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in different dosages. Additionally, there has been a rising demand for personalized HRTs due to the increasing awareness of critical health issues including mood swings, hot flashes, acute depression, osteoporosis, breast and bone health, and erectile longevity. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for hormones including progesterone after hysterectomy, testosterone replacement, and hormones that cure infertility has increased due to dosage needs for unique personalized solutions. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends-

The growing popularity of personalized medicines is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

The unsafe usage of compounded drugs is a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

The compounding pharmacy market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Compounding Pharmacy Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the compounding pharmacy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the compounding pharmacy market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the compounding pharmacy market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of compounding pharmacy market players.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,682.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 37% Key countries US, Canada, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACPHARM QUEENSLAND Pty Ltd., Advance Pharmacy, Athenex Inc., B.Braun SE, Doughertys Pharmacy, Fagron NV, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy, McGuff Co. Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., Olympia Pharmacy, PenCol Specialty Pharmacy, QuVa Pharma Inc., Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, Valor Compounding Pharmacy, Village Compounding Pharmacy, and Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

