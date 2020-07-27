CompoundTek marks milestone at SEA's first SiPh Test Centre with On-Wafer Test breakthrough, improving system throughput by 40 per cent

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompoundTek Pte Ltd. (CompoundTek), a global foundry services provider in emerging silicon photonics (SiPh) solutions, have announced a breakthrough in Silicon Photonics Wafer Test with its proprietary Test Executive Software (TES). Incorporating the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the TES demonstrates an improved throughput of the system and the subsequent data analysis by up to 40 per cent. This pioneering solution allows the user to achieve a fully-automated wafer test with minimum human intervention, effectively identifying and optimising key test parameters to subsequently reduce test and engineering analysis times needed.

TES marks a major milestone for the company's dedicated SiPh Testing Centre of Excellence. Launched early this year, the open-source SiPh test hub is Southeast Asia's first-of-its-kind facility focused on production and engineering test services accessible to commercial industry players. Poised to advance CompoundTek's goals of accelerating global SiPh adoption, TES reinforces the increasing popularity of this niche semiconductor technology as an alternative to displace traditional electrical interconnects. SiPh is also sought for in a broad range of rapidly evolving applications including lidar, quantum computing, and bio-sensing. Today, however, the integration of optical components on a chip creates a host of new challenges in wafer-level probing of SiPh devices.

High cost and efficiencies represent the foremost challenges to mass-market adoption, with large volumes of device-performance data required to carry a design from concept to qualification and subsequently into production.

Recognising this and the need for a performing test executive, the company's TES, benchmarked with a 40 per cent improvement in test throughput and result-analysis time, surpass commercially available software. It additionally validates the powerful use of Big Data analytics to streamline test items in furthering improvements in test throughput, and paves the way in strengthening CompoundTek's technology roadmap and customer offerings.

Launched in 2017, Singapore-based CompoundTek has more than 20 global commercial customers, and over 20 research institutes and universities in various applications such as telecommunications, automotive radar, data communications, bio-sensing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and smart sensors.

About CompoundTek Pte Ltd

Founded and supported by industry veterans and technologists, Singapore-based CompoundTek combines world-class commercial foundry with leading silicon photonics (SiPh) research institutes to provide cutting-edge SiPh technologies that enhance foundry services capabilities. As one of the elites offering SiPh solutions internationally, CompoundTek brings to the marketplace revolutionary semiconductor applications designed to meet critical requirements in high bandwidth and high data transfer solutions particularly in emerging connectivity driving Industry 4.0. The company's in-depth know-how includes end-to-end technologies - from proprietary fabrication process expertise to product design support with strategic partners and extended services for end-product manufacturing. CompoundTek's global customers span leading brands and FORTUNE 500 companies in high-growth industries including artificial intelligence, automotive, bio-medical diagnostics, data centre, lidar, smart sensor, telecommunication and quantum optical computing.

