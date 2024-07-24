CompQsoft Appoints Beth Barnes as Chief Digital Officer

Beth has previously worked with Hitachi, Protiviti, Maybelline, and Alithya.

LEESBURG, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompQsoft, a leading IT services and digital engineering partner for the Government and Commercial sectors, today announced the appointment of Beth Barnes as its Chief Digital Officer.

Beth will spearhead CompQsoft's digital strategy and provide strategic guidance on leveraging Microsoft's three cloud platforms—Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365—to unlock customer value through digitalization, automation, and innovation.

Beth's last assignment was with Alithya, prior to which she was with Hitachi. With over 25+ years of experience, Beth has worked across areas of information technology, digital enablement, and other modern technologies to accelerate digital transformation. Her extensive experience is a testament to her capabilities and will undoubtedly bring significant value to CompQsoft.

Beth said about her joining CompQsoft: "I am thrilled to become part of such a dynamic and expanding organization. I'm incredibly excited to spearhead the company's digital strategies and leverage Microsoft Technology to enhance our clients' business transformation initiatives. I look forward to delivering exceptional solutions and services to our esteemed clients."

Commenting on the appointment, Madina Shaik, CEO of CompQsoft, said: "Beth is a seasoned leader with a remarkable track record in creating digital experiences. Her extensive experience and strong digital expertise will bring immense value to our clients and accelerate our growth. We are delighted to have her onboard."

CompQsoft is a customer-centric digital platform and IT services company. We empower organizations across industries and technology verticals to leverage Software Development and Engineering, Unified Communication, Cloud, Data and AI, Application Modernization, Cybersecurity, Network Management, RPA, Automation, No-code/low-code, and next-gen technologies like generative AI, contextualization, Machine Learning (ML), Large Language Models (LLM), Prompt Engineering, Digital Twins, and Predictive Analytics to drive innovation and transform their businesses.

