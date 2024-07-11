CompQsoft Appoints Dave Wendel as Vice President of Sales

LEESBURG, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompQsoft, a leading IT services and digital engineering partner for the Government and Commercial sectors is excited to announce the appointment of Dave Wendel as the new Vice President of Sales.

With over 20 years of extensive experience and a proven track record in the Software and Technology Services industry, Dave Wendel brings a wealth of knowledge to CompQsoft. His prior roles include senior leadership positions at Alithya and Cincinnati Bell Technology Solutions, where he successfully built and scaled high-performing sales organizations, instilling confidence in his leadership abilities.

In his new role, Dave will drive business growth, transformation, and enhance customer value through Microsoft's three cloud services: Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365.

Dave is excited to join CompQsoft and lead the company's strategy and direction. He said, "I am thrilled to be part of CompQsoft, a company that has a reputation for delivering high-quality IT solutions and services. I look forward to working with the talented and passionate team at CompQsoft and leveraging Microsoft Technology to fuel growth, create impactful solutions, and create value for our customers, partners, and employees."

"Dave's appointment marks a significant milestone for CompQsoft as we embark on a new chapter of growth and innovation," said Madina Sheikh, CEO of CompQsoft. "Dave brings a wealth of experience, strategic vision, and a proven record of accomplishment in driving success. His leadership will undoubtedly elevate our presence in Microsoft Technology, fostering strong partnerships and delivering cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers."

CompQsoft is a customer-centric digital platform and IT services company. We empower organizations across industries and technology verticals to leverage Software Development and Engineering, Unified Communication, Cloud, Data and AI, Application Modernization, Cybersecurity, Network Management, RPA, Automation, No-code/low-code, and next-gen technologies like generative AI, contextualization, Machine Learning (ML), Large Language Models (LLM), Prompt Engineering, Digital Twins, and Predictive Analytics to drive innovation and transform their businesses.

