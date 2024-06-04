CompQsoft Appoints Jeff Chien as Vice President of Data and AI Practice

LEESBURG, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompQsoft, a leading IT services and digital engineering partner for Government and Commercial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Chien as the VP of Data and AI. This strategic move reaffirms CompQsoft's commitment to equipping its clients with Data & AI, thereby delivering substantial business value to customers.

In his new role, Jeff will lead strategic endeavors within Data and AI Practice, leveraging AI and Cloud Platform technologies to foster innovation and enhance clients' growth and value across industries.

Jeff brings over 20+ years of experience in the IT Services Industry. He has led multiple digital and data transformation projects at international organizations, including AMETEK, NetApp, CONQ, Dell, Intel, and others.

Jeff expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am thrilled to join the CompQsoft team and contribute to the company's growth. The rapidly evolving data and AI landscape is brimming with proven potential. Enterprises need trusted advisors to navigate this dynamic environment. I am confident in our ability to drive innovation and provide innovative solutions that empower our clients to transform their businesses through data and AI.

Madina Shaik, CEO of CompQsoft, expressed his delight, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Chien as our new Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence. Jeff brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to leveraging data and AI technologies. We are confident that his leadership will enable us to deliver exceptional value to our clients and drive significant growth for CompQsoft."

About CompQsoft:

CompQsoft is a customer-centric digital platform and IT services company. We empower organizations across industries and technology verticals to leverage Software Development and Engineering, Unified Communication, Cloud, Data and AI, Application Modernization, Cybersecurity, Network Management, RPA, Automation, No-code/low-code, and next-gen technologies like generative AI, contextualization, Machine Learning (ML), Large Language Models (LLM), Prompt Engineering, Digital Twins, and Predictive Analytics to drive innovation and transform their businesses.

For more details, please visit: https://www.compqsoft.com/

Contact:

