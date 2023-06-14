COMPREDICT Revolutionizes Mobility Industry with Cutting-Edge Solutions in the H1st Vision Car at VivaTech 2023

News provided by

COMPREDICT GmbH

14 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

Collaborating with Renault and Software République, COMPREDICT Showcases Innovation and Expertise at the Premier Tech Event

DARMSTADT, Germany, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPREDICT , a company specializing in AI-based Virtual Sensors for mobility, is delighted to announce its participation at VivaTech 2023 alongside industry-leading partnersfrom Software République and Renault Group. From 14th to 17th of June 2023, VivaTech takes place in Paris, serving as a hub for ground-breaking technological advancements. With its global reach, this event offers an unparalleled opportunity for COMPREDICT to present its Vehicle Predictive Health Solutions at the Software République booth.

Continue Reading
COMPREDICT showcases cutting-edge mobility solutions with the H1st Vision Car at VivaTech 2023.
COMPREDICT showcases cutting-edge mobility solutions with the H1st Vision Car at VivaTech 2023.

During the exhibition, COMPREDICT will be part of the innovative H1st vision ("Human first vision") mobility concept car  and present for the very first time a revolutionary car health certificate, based on its technology of Virtual Sensors. Relying on the combination of automotive engineering, durability engineering and data science, COMPREDICT's Virtual Sensors can capture the usage conditions of the vehicle in real-time and assess the health status of the vehicle, also taking the individual driver's usage into account.

"We are thrilled to participate and make big announcements at VivaTech 2023, for the very first time alongside our partners from Software République" said Stéphane Foulard, Co-Founder & CEO of COMPREDICT. "This event provides a remarkable opportunity for us to showcase our innovative Virtual Sensor solutions and the foundation of our collaboration with Renault Group. With our contribution to the H1st vision concept car, we demonstrate the potential of Virtual Sensors as an accelerating and enabling technology in monitoring the health state of vehicles. The underlying car health certificate shows the future of vehicle maintenance, and we are very proud to be pioneers in this field."

As part of the Software République incubator program, COMPREDICT has extended its relationship and is working on Virtual Sensor approaches for series implementation with Alpine and Renault. This collaborative effort demonstrates COMPREDICT's dedication to fostering partnerships and pushing the boundaries of automotive technology.

About COMPREDICT: COMPREDICT  offers AI-based Virtual Sensors that allow for the effective use of in-vehicle data, specifically for monitoring vehicle health and usage at a large scale. This enables OEMs, Tier 1, and fleet operators to gain valuable insights into how their vehicles perform under real-life conditions. COMPREDICT uses machine learning and automotive expertise to provide insights on various vehicle components. The software-based solution can be implemented in any vehicle regardless of its development stage, either embedded or as a cloud solution. Made in Germany.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100552/COMPREDICT_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100553/COMPREDICT_VivaTech.jpg

SOURCE COMPREDICT GmbH

Also from this source

COMPREDICT Revolutionizes Mobility Industry with Cutting-Edge Solutions in the H1st Vision Car at VivaTech 2023

COMPREDICT revolutioniert die Mobilitätsbranche mit wegweisenden Lösungen im H1st Vision Car auf der VivaTech 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.