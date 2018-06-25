Comprehend Systems at DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting in Boston, June 25-27

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science companies are facing new challenges related to ICH E6 (R2) guidelines and how they can respond in a way that achieves higher levels of transparency and speed, while implementing risk-based oversight practices and mechanisms, as appropriate. Comprehend Systems, Inc., the leader in Clinical Intelligence solutions, will be making available the results from a study on this subject, conducted by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD).

DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting

The study touches on critical subjects, including outsourcing models and approaches; oversight challenges in transparency, risk, and compliance areas; and insights into new processes being implemented and planned to improve oversight effectiveness. Experts at Tufts CSDD, an acclaimed academic, nonprofit think tank based out of Tufts University in Boston, delivers these insights. Tufts CSDD has over four decades of experience dedicated to researching drug development and helping drug developers, regulators, and policymakers improve their efficiency and productivity.

Comprehend will be located at Booth #1948 at the DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting and invite all interested to stop by to meet their team and see the results of the eye-opening study first-hand.

