Comprehend: Traditional Clinical Risk Management Methods Are Obsolete

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehend Systems, Inc., the leader in Clinical Intelligence solutions, will highlight a new approach to clinical risk management at SCOPE 2019, the annual summit for clinical ops executives. The event takes place on February 19–20, 2019.

Comprehend Systems

Comprehend's CEO and Founder, Rick Morrison, will explain why traditional risk management methods are no longer effective. "Clinical teams are being forced to be reactive when they need to be proactive," Morrison says. "Complexity and vendor fragmentation are crushing study teams, resulting in increased risk and frustrating delays."

On February 20, 2019 at 9:55 am, Morrison will discuss several case studies that highlight the risk management tactics and strategies that work—and those that don't. His presentation, "Traditional Methods of Clinical Risk Management are Breaking Down," will show sponsors and CROs how to harness the power of data aggregation and analysis to solve problems together and keep studies on track to success.

Morrison, who is chairing the Cambridge Healthtech Institute's 9th Annual Clinical Trial Forecasting, Budgeting and Contracting conference at SCOPE 2019, will also share his expertise in the creation, measurement, and analysis of the key performance indicators that can make or break clinical trials.

De-stress with Comprehend at Booth #800

In addition to the formal presentations, Morrison and his team will be on-hand to talk to sponsors and CROs about overcoming challenges that impact the speed, safety, and quality of their clinical trials.

"Our goal is to help sponsors and CROs automate and simplify their processes with advanced technologies," Morrison says. "Nothing makes us more proud than when we help life sciences companies bring new and potentially life-saving treatments to market with greater speed and efficiency—and a lot less anxiety."

To prove its point, Comprehend will be providing free 15-minute massages at Booth #800 during SCOPE 2019.

About Comprehend Systems, Inc.

Comprehend provides a suite of cloud applications and consulting services that dramatically improve the clinical trial process. Our solutions deliver actionable risk and performance insights across studies, systems, sites, and vendors. By using elements of our Clinical Intelligence Platform to unify, monitor, and analyze data across all sources, sponsors and CROs alike are able to reduce risk, achieve milestones on time, and stay within budget. As a trusted partner, Comprehend helps speed the time to quality results. Learn more at www.comprehend.com.

Contact:

Nick Pham

Comprehend Systems

650-521-5449

209255@email4pr.com

SOURCE Comprehend Systems

Related Links

http://www.comprehend.com

