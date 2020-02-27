Comprehensive agronomic guide helps farmers navigate 2020 season

Corn Development and Management

Corn Insect and Disease Management

Soybean Development and Management

Soybean Insect and Disease Management

Harvest Management

Fertility Management

General Management

Each section includes research study findings, agronomic insights and management recommendations.

"There's no doubt that 2019 presented its fair share of challenges, but we're heading into the 2020 season optimistic because we are able to take those challenges and learn from them," said Andy Heggenstaller, Syngenta Seeds head of agronomy. "Agronomy is at the core of Golden Harvest, which is why we wanted to take those agronomic learnings to develop a comprehensive, yet accessible, resource for farmers."

Golden Harvest researchers recognize how valuable time is for farmers, and taking the time to conduct on-farm research can take away from time spent in the field. To solve this problem, Agronomy in Action research sites are set up at 80 locations across the Corn Belt to provide localized research studies and applicable findings.

When it comes to agronomy, there's also a lot to consider: "What's the disease risk of this specific hybrid? How do I manage white mold in soybeans? What do I do if my soil pH is above average?" The Agronomy in Action 2020 Research Review helps farmers find answers to these questions so they can effectively manage the season ahead.

"The delayed and drawn out planting season last year created challenges for managing crop growth and development and weed, disease and insect control," said Heggenstaller. "As we head into 2020 planting, many, if not most farmers are going to have to rethink or adjust their management practices. The Agronomy in Action 2020 Research Review covers topics from seeding rates to nitrogen management and everything in-between, so that we're able to offer solutions to the problems farmers are facing."

The Agronomy in Action 2020 Research Review is now available for download at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Hard copy books will be sent to existing Golden Harvest farmers.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield potential on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

Web Resources:

Golden Harvest

Enogen Feed

Enogen

Agrisure

E-Luminate

Newsroom

Thrive

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

Product performance assumes disease presence.

©2020 Syngenta. 2001 Butterfield Road; 16th Floor; Downers Grove, IL 60515. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium-based herbicides. LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. GT27™ is a trademark of M.S. Technologies and BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3® soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroScience LLC and MS Technologies LLC. The ENLIST trait and ENLIST Weed Control System are technologies owned and developed by Dow Agrosciences LLC. ENLIST® and ENLIST E3® are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences LLC. Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Genuity®, Genuity and Design, Genuity Icons, YieldGard VT Pro® and Design are registered trademarks used under license from Monsanto Technology LLC.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3® Soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Agrisure Duracade® is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/

SOURCE Golden Harvest

Related Links

http://www.goldenharvestseeds.com

