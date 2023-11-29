Comprehensive Analysis of the T2T Genome of the Soybean cv. Zhonghuang 13, Published in The Crop Journal

News provided by

The Crop Journal

29 Nov, 2023, 07:55 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soybean (Glycine max) is one of the most crucial oil and protein crops and contributes to more than a quarter of the protein utilized in both food and animal feed. It is widely acknowledged that cultivated soybean emerged through the domestication of its annual ancestor in the Yellow River basin. Therefore, the exploration of genetic resources within the origin region bears immense significance in advancing the global frontiers of soybean breeding.

Continue Reading
New comprehensive research on the genome of the Chinese soybean cultivar. Zhonghuang 13 (ZH13) may lead to soybean varieties with improved adaptability and nutritional profiles.
New comprehensive research on the genome of the Chinese soybean cultivar. Zhonghuang 13 (ZH13) may lead to soybean varieties with improved adaptability and nutritional profiles.

In comparison to the cultivar of Williams 82, ZH13 boasts higher genetic diversity and ecological type of origin reign. Furthermore, ZH13 is an ideal variety in the breeding strategy called "Potalaization," which allows breeding of novel widely adapted soybean varieties through the use of multiple molecular tools in existing elite widely adapted varieties. To date, however, soybean genome analyses are incomplete and contain many gaps, which have so far limited in-depth investigations into its properties.

To address this, a joint team of researchers from China, including senior author and co-corresponding author Dr. Yadong Wang from the Center for Bioinformatics, School of Computer Science and Technology at the Harbin Institute of Technology, and co-corresponding author Dr. Tianfu Han from the Institute of Crop Sciences at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, conducted a telomere-to-telomere (T2T) assembly of the Chinese soybean cultivar Zhonghuang 13 (ZH13), termed ZH13-T2T. The study was published in The Crop Journal.

"Imagine you have a giant jigsaw puzzle, but it's missing some pieces. This puzzle is like the genetic code, or the "recipe," of ZH13. The missing pieces are like gaps in our understanding of this recipe," explained by Dr. Yang Hu, co-corresponding author of the study. "In this effort, we used a super-advanced and precise method to find and fit in all those missing pieces. With this powerful tool, we could see everything—even the tricky parts that were hidden before."

The researchers used a multi-assembler approach to minimize biases and enhance assembly accuracy. Their assembly spanned 1,015,024,879 base pairs (bp), effectively filling in all the gaps from the previous analyses. In the process, they identified over 50,000 protein-coding genes, of which 707 are novel. ZH13-T2T was found to have longer chromosomes, 421 not-aligned regions (NARs), 112 structure variations (SVs), and a significant expansion of repetitive elements compared to earlier analyses.

"We've delivered the first complete Chinese soybean cultivar T2T genome," said Dr. Bo Liu, the other co-corresponding author. The complete, accurate genome sequence of the ZH13 cultivar can now be used to identify crucial genes, and genetic variants linked to desirable traits."

This information would also contribute to accelerating soybean breeding programs to develop new cultivars with specific enhanced traits, crop yields, improved resistance to pests and diseases, and adaptability to different regions and climates.

"For instance, researchers can use the genomic information to manipulate specific genes that encode improvements in soybean traits, such as photothermal adaptability, oil content, protein quality, or tolerance to abiotic and biotic stressors," concluded by Baiquan Sun, an author of the study.

Reference

Title of original paper: A telomere-to-telomere genome assembly of Zhonghuang 13, a widely-grown soybean variety from the original center of Glycine max

Journal: The Crop Journal

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cj.2023.10.003

Media Contact:
Guangming Yang
+86-136-8367-0916
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Crop Journal

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.