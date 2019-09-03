Comprehensive Analysis of the United States Beverage Market, 2023 - CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp
This report focuses on the market for selected beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, vending machines, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level for 2013-2018 and 2018-2023, with channel and marketer shares figures for 2018.
Packaged beverage marketers and retailers are challenged in that the largest categories are mature with limited overall organic growth, yet opportunities abound.
Among these opportunities are beverages that are evolving into product mashups that are hard to define and categorize, but nonetheless satisfy consumer desires. These new beverages take the most liked attributes of products in different categories to create new drinking experiencesfruit juice-infused sparkling waters, coffee sodas, nitro cold brew coffee, plant-based clean energy drinks, kombucha.
Convenience has also driven growth in the market, with product forms that cater to evolving consumer behaviour and consumption patterns performing best. Single-serve coffee pods have been a godsend for people who don't want or don't have time to make a pot of coffee. And single-serve RTD beverages cater to the growing number of consumers who drink and snack on-the-go throughout a day. Many of these consumers aren't sitting down for a lot of meals at home, particularly breakfast, which has hurt sales of traditional jugs and cartons of orange juice and milk.
The report provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 7 beverage categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Bottled & Enhanced Waters
1.3 Carbonated Beverages
1.4 Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee
1.5 Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages
1.6 Energy & Sports Drinks
1.7 Juices
1.8 Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea
2 Bottled and Enhanced Waters
2.1 Scope
2.2 Methodology
2.3 The Market
Retail Sales of Bottled and Enhanced Water $19 Billion in 2018
Market to Reach Nearly $26 Billion by 2023
Key Opportunities for Future Growth
Volume Sales
2.4 Market Segmentation
Category/Segment Sales
2.5 Factors to Market Growth
Innovation: Big Players Investing in Disruptive Innovation
Innovation: Enhanced Functionality
2.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth
Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth
Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
2.7 Marketer Competition
Private Label, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo Control Over 50% of the Market
M&A Activity
2.8 New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Organic Trends
Kid-Friendly Waters
Plant-Based Water
CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp
Increasing Calls for More Sustainable Packaging
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
2.9 Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation
Role of Online and e-Grocers
Opportunities in Private Label
2.10 Consumer Trends
Consumers Drink Still Over Sparkling Water by Wide Margin
Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Unflavored Still Water; More Prefer Flavored Sparkling Beverages
Most Still Water Drinkers Don't Drink That Much
Most Sparkling Beverage Drinkers Don't Drink Much Either
Store Brands Outperform Leading Still Bottled Water Brands
LaCroix Biggest Gainer in Sparkling Waters
3 Carbonated Beverages
3.1 Scope
3.2 Methodology
3.3 The Market
Retail Sales of Carbonated Beverages Near $40 Billion in 2018
Market to Reach Nearly $43 Billion by 2023
Key Opportunities for Future Growth
Volume Sales
3.4 Market Segmentation
Category Sales
3.5 Factors to Market Growth
Innovation: Healthy Sodas
3.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth
Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth
Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
3.7 Marketer Competition
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, & Keurig Dr Pepper Control Nearly 90% of Market
M&A Activity
3.8 New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Organic Trends
Incentive to Reduce Sugar
Demand for Natural, "Free-From" Ingredients
CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp
Increasing Calls for More Sustainable Packaging
3.9 Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
3.10 Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation
Role of Online & E-Grocers
Opportunities in Private Label
3.11 Consumer Trends
Consumption of Carbonated Beverages Continues to Decline
Regular Non-Cola Drinkers Consume the Most
Coke Outperforms Pepsi in Regular Colas
Coke Zero Sugar Biggest Gainer in Diet/Sugar-Free Sodas
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Biggest Gainer in Regular Non-Colas
Canada Dry Diet Ginger Ale Biggest Diet Non-Cola Gainer
4 Energy & Sports Drinks
4.1 Scope
4.2 Methodology
4.3 The Market
Retail Sales of Energy & Sports Drinks Approach $22 Billion in 2018
Market to Approach $28 Billion by 2023
Key Opportunities for Future Growth
Volume Sales
4.4 Market Segmentation
Category/Segment Sales
4.5 Factors to Market Growth
Innovation: Beverage Mashups
4.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth
Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth
Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
4.7 Marketer Competition
Four Companies Control Majority of the Market
M&A Activity
4.8 New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Organic Trends
Natural and Organic Drives Clean Label Trend
Plant-Based Hydration
Incentive to Reduce Sugar
CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp
4.9 Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
4.10 Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation
Role of online and e-Grocers
Opportunities in Private Label
4.11 Consumer Trends
Sports and Energy Drink Consumption Declines
Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Energy Drinks Over Shots
Energy Drinkers Consume More Than Sports Drinkers
Monster Energy Biggest Gainer in Energy Drinks
Gatorade Dominates Sports Drinks
5 Juices
5.1 Scope
5.2 Methodology
5.3 The Market
Retail Sales of Juices Decline to Less Than $19 Billion in 2018
Market Below $18 Billion in 2023
Key Opportunities for Future Growth
Volume Sales
5.4 Market Segmentation
Category Sales
5.5 Factors to Market Growth
Innovation: Big Players Investing in Disruptive Innovation
Innovation: Enhanced Functionality
5.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth
Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth
Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
5.7 Marketer Competition
Coca-Cola & PepsiCo Lead the Market
M&A Activity
5.8 New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Organic Trends
Incentive to Reduce Sugar
Better-For-You Kids' Juice
CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp
5.9 Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
5.10 Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Opportunities for In-Store & Online Innovation
Role of Online & E-Grocers
Opportunities in Private Label
5.11 Consumer Trends
Consumption of Traditional Juice Types Declining
Refrigerated Versus Shelf-Stable Orange Juice (bottles/cans/cartons)
Other Fruit Juices/Drinks
6 Coffee and Ready-to-Drink Coffee
6.1 Scope
6.2 Methodology
6.3 The Market
Retail Sales of Coffee and Ready-to-Drink Coffee Over $14 Billion in 2018
Market to Approach $18 Billion by 2023
Key Opportunities for Future Growth
Volume Sales
6.4 Market Segmentation
Category/Segment Sales
6.5 Factors to Market Growth
Innovation: Enhanced Functionality
Innovation: Bulletproof Coffee
Innovation: Beverage Mashups
6.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth
Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth
Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
6.7 Marketer Competition
Five Companies Control Vast Majority of the Market
M&A Activity
6.8 New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Organic Trends
CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp
Increasing Calls for More Sustainable Packaging
6.9 Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
6.10 Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation
Role of Online and e-Grocers
Opportunities in Private Label
6.11 Consumer Trends
Most Consumers Prefer Ground/Whole Bean Coffee
Single-Serve Pods Have Grown at Expense of Ground and Whole Bean
Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Caffeinated Ground/Whole Bean Coffee
Unflavored Ground/Whole Bean Coffee Rules
Coffee Consumption on the Rise
Folgers Declines; Store Brands, Coffee Shop, and Gourmet Brands Gain
Starbucks Leader in Espresso/Cappuccino
Starbucks Leader in RTD Coffees
Coffee Shops Preferred for On-The-Go Coffee
7 Tea and Ready-to-Drink Tea
7.1 Scope
7.2 Methodology
7.3 The Market
Retail Sales of Tea & Ready-to-Drink Tea Over $8 Billion in 2018
Market to Exceed $9 Billion by 2023
Key Opportunities for Future Growth
Volume Sales
7.4 Market Segmentation
Category/Segment Sales
7.5 Factors to Market Growth
Innovation: Enhanced Functionality
Innovation: Beverage Mashups
7.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth
Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth
Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
7.7 Marketer Competition
Five Companies Control Majority of the Market
M&A Activity
7.8 New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Organic Trends
Organic Drives Clean Label Trend
CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp
Increasing Calls for More Sustainable Packaging
7.9 Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
7.10 Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation
Role of Online and e-Grocers
Opportunities in Private Label
7.11 Consumer Trends
Most Consumers Still Prefer Tea Bags /Packaged Tea
Tea (Bags/Packages)
RTD Iced Te
8 Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages
8.1 Scope
8.2 Methodology
8.3 The Market
Retail Sales of Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages $23.5 Billion in 2018
Market to Fall Below $23 Billion by 2023
Key Opportunities for Future Growth
Volume Sales
8.4 Market Segmentation
Category/Segment Sales
8.5 Factors to Market Growth
Innovation: Big Players Investing in Disruptive Innovation
Innovation: Differentiated Value-Added Dairy
8.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth
Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth
Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
8.7 Marketer Competition
Dean Foods and Private Label Control the Dairy Milk Market
M&A Activity
8.8 New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Organic Trends
Better Kids Milk
Clean Label Coffee Creamers
8.9 Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
8.10 Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation
Role of Online and e-Grocers
Opportunities in Private Label
8.11 Consumer Trends
Milk Consumption Decreasing, Milk Alternatives Increasing
Consumers Prefer 2% and Whole Milk Most
Organic and Lactose-Free Milk Trending Higher
Households Drinking One or Less Than One Glass of Milk a Day Increasing
Almond Milk Dominates Milk Alternatives
About 40% of Adults Buy or Drink Dairy Alternative Beverages
Liquid, Regular, and French Vanilla Most Preferred Coffee Creamers
Coffee-mate and International Delight Big Gainers in Coffee Creamers
