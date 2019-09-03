Comprehensive Analysis of the United States Beverage Market, 2023 - CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the market for selected beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, vending machines, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level for 2013-2018 and 2018-2023, with channel and marketer shares figures for 2018.

Packaged beverage marketers and retailers are challenged in that the largest categories are mature with limited overall organic growth, yet opportunities abound.



Among these opportunities are beverages that are evolving into product mashups that are hard to define and categorize, but nonetheless satisfy consumer desires. These new beverages take the most liked attributes of products in different categories to create new drinking experiencesfruit juice-infused sparkling waters, coffee sodas, nitro cold brew coffee, plant-based clean energy drinks, kombucha.



Convenience has also driven growth in the market, with product forms that cater to evolving consumer behaviour and consumption patterns performing best. Single-serve coffee pods have been a godsend for people who don't want or don't have time to make a pot of coffee. And single-serve RTD beverages cater to the growing number of consumers who drink and snack on-the-go throughout a day. Many of these consumers aren't sitting down for a lot of meals at home, particularly breakfast, which has hurt sales of traditional jugs and cartons of orange juice and milk.



The report provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 7 beverage categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Bottled & Enhanced Waters

1.3 Carbonated Beverages

1.4 Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee

1.5 Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages

1.6 Energy & Sports Drinks

1.7 Juices

1.8 Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea



2 Bottled and Enhanced Waters

2.1 Scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 The Market

Retail Sales of Bottled and Enhanced Water $19 Billion in 2018

Market to Reach Nearly $26 Billion by 2023

Key Opportunities for Future Growth

Volume Sales

2.4 Market Segmentation

Category/Segment Sales

2.5 Factors to Market Growth

Innovation: Big Players Investing in Disruptive Innovation

Innovation: Enhanced Functionality

2.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth

Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

2.7 Marketer Competition

Private Label, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo Control Over 50% of the Market

M&A Activity

2.8 New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Organic Trends

Kid-Friendly Waters

Plant-Based Water

CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp

Increasing Calls for More Sustainable Packaging

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

2.9 Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation

Role of Online and e-Grocers

Opportunities in Private Label

2.10 Consumer Trends

Consumers Drink Still Over Sparkling Water by Wide Margin

Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Unflavored Still Water; More Prefer Flavored Sparkling Beverages

Most Still Water Drinkers Don't Drink That Much

Most Sparkling Beverage Drinkers Don't Drink Much Either

Store Brands Outperform Leading Still Bottled Water Brands

LaCroix Biggest Gainer in Sparkling Waters



3 Carbonated Beverages

3.1 Scope

3.2 Methodology

3.3 The Market

Retail Sales of Carbonated Beverages Near $40 Billion in 2018

Market to Reach Nearly $43 Billion by 2023

Key Opportunities for Future Growth

Volume Sales

3.4 Market Segmentation

Category Sales

3.5 Factors to Market Growth

Innovation: Healthy Sodas

3.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth

Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

3.7 Marketer Competition

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, & Keurig Dr Pepper Control Nearly 90% of Market

M&A Activity

3.8 New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Organic Trends

Incentive to Reduce Sugar

Demand for Natural, "Free-From" Ingredients

CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp

Increasing Calls for More Sustainable Packaging

3.9 Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

3.10 Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation

Role of Online & E-Grocers

Opportunities in Private Label

3.11 Consumer Trends

Consumption of Carbonated Beverages Continues to Decline

Regular Non-Cola Drinkers Consume the Most

Coke Outperforms Pepsi in Regular Colas

Coke Zero Sugar Biggest Gainer in Diet/Sugar-Free Sodas

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Biggest Gainer in Regular Non-Colas

Canada Dry Diet Ginger Ale Biggest Diet Non-Cola Gainer



4 Energy & Sports Drinks

4.1 Scope

4.2 Methodology

4.3 The Market

Retail Sales of Energy & Sports Drinks Approach $22 Billion in 2018

Market to Approach $28 Billion by 2023

Key Opportunities for Future Growth

Volume Sales

4.4 Market Segmentation

Category/Segment Sales

4.5 Factors to Market Growth

Innovation: Beverage Mashups

4.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth

Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

4.7 Marketer Competition

Four Companies Control Majority of the Market

M&A Activity

4.8 New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Organic Trends

Natural and Organic Drives Clean Label Trend

Plant-Based Hydration

Incentive to Reduce Sugar

CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp

4.9 Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

4.10 Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation

Role of online and e-Grocers

Opportunities in Private Label

4.11 Consumer Trends

Sports and Energy Drink Consumption Declines

Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Energy Drinks Over Shots

Energy Drinkers Consume More Than Sports Drinkers

Monster Energy Biggest Gainer in Energy Drinks

Gatorade Dominates Sports Drinks



5 Juices

5.1 Scope

5.2 Methodology

5.3 The Market

Retail Sales of Juices Decline to Less Than $19 Billion in 2018

Market Below $18 Billion in 2023

Key Opportunities for Future Growth

Volume Sales

5.4 Market Segmentation

Category Sales

5.5 Factors to Market Growth

Innovation: Big Players Investing in Disruptive Innovation

Innovation: Enhanced Functionality

5.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth

Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

5.7 Marketer Competition

Coca-Cola & PepsiCo Lead the Market

M&A Activity

5.8 New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Organic Trends

Incentive to Reduce Sugar

Better-For-You Kids' Juice

CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp

5.9 Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

5.10 Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Opportunities for In-Store & Online Innovation

Role of Online & E-Grocers

Opportunities in Private Label

5.11 Consumer Trends

Consumption of Traditional Juice Types Declining

Refrigerated Versus Shelf-Stable Orange Juice (bottles/cans/cartons)

Other Fruit Juices/Drinks



6 Coffee and Ready-to-Drink Coffee

6.1 Scope

6.2 Methodology

6.3 The Market

Retail Sales of Coffee and Ready-to-Drink Coffee Over $14 Billion in 2018

Market to Approach $18 Billion by 2023

Key Opportunities for Future Growth

Volume Sales

6.4 Market Segmentation

Category/Segment Sales

6.5 Factors to Market Growth

Innovation: Enhanced Functionality

Innovation: Bulletproof Coffee

Innovation: Beverage Mashups

6.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth

Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

6.7 Marketer Competition

Five Companies Control Vast Majority of the Market

M&A Activity

6.8 New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Organic Trends

CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp

Increasing Calls for More Sustainable Packaging

6.9 Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

6.10 Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation

Role of Online and e-Grocers

Opportunities in Private Label

6.11 Consumer Trends

Most Consumers Prefer Ground/Whole Bean Coffee

Single-Serve Pods Have Grown at Expense of Ground and Whole Bean

Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Caffeinated Ground/Whole Bean Coffee

Unflavored Ground/Whole Bean Coffee Rules

Coffee Consumption on the Rise

Folgers Declines; Store Brands, Coffee Shop, and Gourmet Brands Gain

Starbucks Leader in Espresso/Cappuccino

Starbucks Leader in RTD Coffees

Coffee Shops Preferred for On-The-Go Coffee



7 Tea and Ready-to-Drink Tea

7.1 Scope

7.2 Methodology

7.3 The Market

Retail Sales of Tea & Ready-to-Drink Tea Over $8 Billion in 2018

Market to Exceed $9 Billion by 2023

Key Opportunities for Future Growth

Volume Sales

7.4 Market Segmentation

Category/Segment Sales

7.5 Factors to Market Growth

Innovation: Enhanced Functionality

Innovation: Beverage Mashups

7.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth

Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

7.7 Marketer Competition

Five Companies Control Majority of the Market

M&A Activity

7.8 New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Organic Trends

Organic Drives Clean Label Trend

CBD-Infused Beverages Get a Boost from Legalization of Hemp

Increasing Calls for More Sustainable Packaging

7.9 Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

7.10 Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation

Role of Online and e-Grocers

Opportunities in Private Label

7.11 Consumer Trends

Most Consumers Still Prefer Tea Bags /Packaged Tea

Tea (Bags/Packages)

RTD Iced Te



8 Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages

8.1 Scope

8.2 Methodology

8.3 The Market

Retail Sales of Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages $23.5 Billion in 2018

Market to Fall Below $23 Billion by 2023

Key Opportunities for Future Growth

Volume Sales

8.4 Market Segmentation

Category/Segment Sales

8.5 Factors to Market Growth

Innovation: Big Players Investing in Disruptive Innovation

Innovation: Differentiated Value-Added Dairy

8.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

Robust (if Disjointed) Economic Growth

Unemployment Rate Declines to 50-Year Lows

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2017

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

8.7 Marketer Competition

Dean Foods and Private Label Control the Dairy Milk Market

M&A Activity

8.8 New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Organic Trends

Better Kids Milk

Clean Label Coffee Creamers

8.9 Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

8.10 Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Opportunities for In-Store and Online Innovation

Role of Online and e-Grocers

Opportunities in Private Label

8.11 Consumer Trends

Milk Consumption Decreasing, Milk Alternatives Increasing

Consumers Prefer 2% and Whole Milk Most

Organic and Lactose-Free Milk Trending Higher

Households Drinking One or Less Than One Glass of Milk a Day Increasing

Almond Milk Dominates Milk Alternatives

About 40% of Adults Buy or Drink Dairy Alternative Beverages

Liquid, Regular, and French Vanilla Most Preferred Coffee Creamers

Coffee-mate and International Delight Big Gainers in Coffee Creamers



